Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lagardère Announces the Signing of the Contract to Sell Its Television Business to the M6 Group under Suspensive Conditions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/24/2019 | 03:24pm EDT

Regulatory News:

Having received the opinions of the employee representative bodies of the companies concerned, Lagardère (Paris:MMB) and M6 group have today signed the sale contract for Lagardère group’s Television business (excluding Mezzo).

The completion of the operation is still subject to the approval of the Conseil Supérieur de l’Audiovisuel (French broadcasting authority) and the Competition Authorities.

The cost of the transaction would be €215m (enterprise value), due on the final completion date.

***

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

At 31 December 2018, it continues to be structured around four business divisions: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Sports and Entertainment; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:04pVAXART, INC. : Notice of Delisting or Failure to Satisfy a Continued Listing Rule or Standard; Transfer of Listing (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pDIGITAL ALLY INC : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pCB FINANCIAL SERVICES, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:03pCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : 'FCC and DOJ may agree on Sprint, T-Mobile merger' -New York Post, Citing Sources
PU
04:02pFIVE PRIME THERAPEUTICS : to Present at Two Upcoming Healthcare Conferences
BU
04:02pEKSO BIONICS : Announces Closing of $10 Million Public Offering
AQ
04:01pVALERO ENERGY CORPORATION : Will Attend the RBC Capital Markets Global Energy and Power Executive Conference
AQ
04:01pANALOG DEVICES : to Participate in Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
BU
04:01pPFIZER : Announces Top-Line Results from Phase 3 Trial of LYRICA® (pregabalin) in Primary Generalized Tonic-Clonic Seizures
BU
03:59pVF : V F CORP MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS. (form 10-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Trump predicts 'fast' trade deal with China
2BARCLAYS PLC : Bank of England says it is watching mortgage price war 'like a hawk'
3S&P 500 : Trump says 'dangerous' Huawei could be included in U.S.-China trade deal
4THE DAILY MACRO BRIEF: Agreement or new tariffs, IMF warning, May's resignation...
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : U.S. regulator sees approval of Boeing 737 MAX to fly as soon as late June - s..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About