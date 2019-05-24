Lagardère Announces the Signing of the Contract to Sell Its Television Business to the M6 Group under Suspensive Conditions

Regulatory News:

Having received the opinions of the employee representative bodies of the companies concerned, Lagardère (Paris:MMB) and M6 group have today signed the sale contract for Lagardère group’s Television business (excluding Mezzo).

The completion of the operation is still subject to the approval of the Conseil Supérieur de l’Audiovisuel (French broadcasting authority) and the Competition Authorities.

The cost of the transaction would be €215m (enterprise value), due on the final completion date.

