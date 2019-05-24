Lagardère Announces the Signing of the Contract to Sell Its Television Business to the M6 Group under Suspensive Conditions

Regulatory News:
Having received the opinions of the employee representative bodies of
the companies concerned, Lagardère (Paris:MMB) and M6 group have today
signed the sale contract for Lagardère group’s Television business
(excluding Mezzo).
The completion of the operation is still subject to the approval of the Conseil
Supérieur de l’Audiovisuel (French broadcasting authority) and the
Competition Authorities.
The cost of the transaction would be €215m (enterprise value), due on
the final completion date.
***
The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing,
production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands
leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy
qualified audiences.
At 31 December 2018, it continues to be structured around four
business divisions: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Sports and
Entertainment; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales
Brokerage.
Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.
www.lagardere.com
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190524005385/en/