Lagardère SCA: Change in the composition of the Supervisory Board

09/13/2018 | 07:12pm CEST

Regulatory News:

At its meeting held on 12 September 2018, the Supervisory Board of Lagardère SCA (Paris:MMB):

  • Acknowledged the departure of Pierre Lescure

Further Pierre Lescure’s announcement of his new role as Chairman of the Supervisory Board of a major audiovisual company, it seemed advisable, both to the Lagardère group and to Mr Lescure, that he should vacate his seat on the Lagardère SCA Supervisory Board to avoid any risk of a conflict of interest. Accordingly, effective as of 12 September 2018, Mr Lescure has resigned from his office on the Board, which was due to expire in May 2019.

The Lagardère Supervisory Board thanked Mr Lescure for the effective, insightful input he contributed to the Board over the years and for the excellent relationships he maintained with his colleagues throughout his time at the Group.

  • Unanimously decided to appoint Jamal Benomar

The Lagardère Supervisory Board unanimously decided to appoint Jamal Benomar, aged 61, to replace Pierre Lescure.

Mr Benomar has 35 years of experience in roles with international responsibility, including as Special Adviser to the UN Secretary-General and as Under-Secretary-General. Mr Benomar has dual British and Moroccan citizenship and lives in New York.

After earning degrees in sociology, economics and politics from the universities of Rabat, Paris and London, Mr Benomar worked as a lecturer and research associate. At the UN, his work focused on diplomatic actions and governance issues. As a member of the Lagardère Supervisory Board, he will bring his unique international culture and experience, as well as his extensive knowledge of the economics and institutions of numerous countries, especially in Africa and the Middle East, both of which are areas of potential development for the Lagardère group.

***

 

The Lagardère group is a global leader in content publishing, production, broadcasting and distribution, whose powerful brands leverage its virtual and physical networks to attract and enjoy qualified audiences.

It is structured around four business lines: Books and e-Books; Travel Retail; Press, Audiovisual, Digital and Advertising Sales Brokerage; Sports and Entertainment.

Lagardère shares are listed on Euronext Paris.

www.lagardere.com


© Business Wire 2018
