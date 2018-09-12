Lai Sun Garment International : POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2018

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

POLL RESULTS OF THE GENERAL MEETING

HELD ON 12 SEPTEMBER 2018

The Board is pleased to announce that the ordinary resolution as set out in the notice of the GM dated 24 August 2018 ("Resolution") was duly passed by way of poll at the GM held on Wednesday, 12 September 2018.

Reference is made to the circular of Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited ("Company") dated 24 August 2018 ("Circular") and the notice of the general meeting of the Company ("GM") of the same date. Unless the context otherwise requires, capitalised terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the Circular.

POLL RESULTS OF THE GM

The Board is pleased to announce that the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution by way of poll at the GM held on Wednesday, 12 September 2018.

As at the date of the GM, there were a total of 385,137,657 Shares in issue which entitled the Shareholders thereof to attend and vote for or against the Resolution at the GM. To the best of the knowledge, information and belief of the Directors having made all necessary enquiries, no Shareholder was required under the Listing Rules to abstain from voting on the Resolution at the GM; and no Shareholder entitled to attend the GM may vote only against the Resolution thereat.

None of the Shareholders had stated their intention in the Circular to vote against the Resolution or to abstain from voting at the GM.

Tricor Tengis Limited, the share registrar of the Company, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote-taking in respect of the Resolution at the GM.

The poll results of the GM are set out as follows:-

Ordinary Resolution Number of votes cast (Approximate percentage of total number of votes cast) (Note 1) Total number of votes cast For Against To approve the entering into the SPA, the sale of the Sale Shares I and all other matters contemplated thereunder. (Note 2) 213,584,312 (99.86%) 290,335 (0.14%) 213,874,647

Notes:

1. The percentages of the voting as stated above are based on the total number of votes cast at the GM.

2. The full text of the Resolution was set out in the notice of the GM dated 24 August2018.

As more than half of the votes were cast in favour of the Resolution, the Resolution was duly passed as an ordinary resolution of the Company without modification at the GM.

By order of the Board

Lai Sun Garment (International) Limited

Tse Pik Ha

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 12 September 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises six executive directors, namely Dr. Lam Kin Ming (Chairman), Dr. Lam Kin Ngok, Peter (Deputy Chairman), Mr. Chew Fook Aun (Deputy Chairman), Madam U Po Chu, Mr. Lam Kin Hong, Matthew and Mr. Lam Hau Yin, Lester (also alternate to Madam U Po Chu); and three independent non-executive directors, namely Messrs. Leung Shu Yin, William, Lam Bing Kwan and Chow Bing Chiu.