Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Laidlaw's ‘Brighter Future' Comes Into Focus; Richard Calhoun, Former Wells Senior Executive, Brought on as CEO of Laidlaw Wealth Management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/12/2019 | 04:10pm EDT

Addition of Highly Regarded Industry Leader Signals Confidence in Growth Plans, Expansion of Leadership Team and Company Footprint

Laidlaw Holdings LTD, the holding company for Laidlaw Wealth Management, Laidlaw Capital Markets and Laidlaw Private Equity, today announced that Richard J. Calhoun, Jr., the former Head of Innovation and Growth for Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), has joined as the Chief Executive Officer of Laidlaw Wealth Management and the sixth member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190912005906/en/

Richard Calhoun CEO, Laidlaw Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Richard Calhoun CEO, Laidlaw Wealth Management (Photo: Business Wire)

Matt Eitner, Laidlaw’s CEO, made the announcement internally yesterday: “I am excited to have Rick join us. As our search progressed, it became clear that Rick stood above all other CEO candidates. He is a highly regarded industry leader and he shares the same culture and values as Laidlaw. Rick’s reputation, 28 years of industry experience and list of accomplishments are exceptional.”

Mr. Calhoun said the following: “I did a thorough Due Diligence on Laidlaw, particularly getting to know the people. The transformation that has occurred under Matt’s leadership has been extraordinary. Matt and his team have created a culture, enthusiasm and energy sorely missed in our industry. They have also put together what I believe is a highly dynamic value proposition sure to attract top advisors and management candidates.”

The New Laidlaw offers a Value Proposition designed to reward its existing partners, and attract a defined number of top-level advisors, investment bankers and senior executives. The company’s detailed and thoughtful long-term business plan combines the best elements of Laidlaw’s 177-year history with a cutting-edge platform, new technologies, and an expanded offering of products and services.

Mr. Eitner continued, “We needed a CEO with broad experience and proven success building a best in class offering for our clients. In Rick’s career he has had responsibility for Practice Management, Business Development, Recruiting, Products & Services and M&A. He has been a Financial Advisor, Branch Manager, Regional Director and most recently President and equity partner of a private investment management company. He understands our business and our industry from every angle, but more importantly he understands and cares for people.”

The Founder and Former CEO of Steward Partners, Mike Maurer, who serves as an Independent Board Director for Laidlaw said, “Without question, Rick was the best person for the role as CEO of Laidlaw Wealth Management. The company’s business plan is complex. He understands it and has demonstrated time and time again his Leadership skills and ability to execute.”

Mr. Calhoun continued, “Our Newly designed company is distinct far beyond what the public currently knows about Laidlaw. I am thrilled to be part of such an exciting future. I look forward to working closely with Matt, Mike and the entire leadership team to help Laidlaw forge a new path to a brighter future."


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:24pSTAGE STORES : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
04:23pA-MARK : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:23pW. P. CAREY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pXPS PENSIONS : Result of AGM held on 12 September 2019
PU
04:22pRCL FOODS : - small related party transaction
PU
04:22pLEVI STRAUSS : Form4
PU
04:22pRADIANT LOGISTICS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:22pGREENLAND ACQUISITION CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
04:22pLIGHTPATH TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Financial Results for Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019
PU
04:22pEnergy Down on OPEC Disappointment -- Energy Roundup
DJ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : ROVIO ENTERTAINMENT OYJ : Ageing Angry Birds hit Rovio 2019 outlook, shares plummet
2HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
3WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : successfully issues first investment-grade bond
4OPEC members Iraq, Nigeria agree to cut oil output
5BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Regulators Split on Return of MAX Jet -- WSJ

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group