Laidlaw's ‘Brighter Future' Comes Into Focus; Richard Calhoun, Former Wells Senior Executive, Brought on as CEO of Laidlaw Wealth Management

Addition of Highly Regarded Industry Leader Signals Confidence in Growth Plans, Expansion of Leadership Team and Company Footprint

Laidlaw Holdings LTD, the holding company for Laidlaw Wealth Management, Laidlaw Capital Markets and Laidlaw Private Equity, today announced that Richard J. Calhoun, Jr., the former Head of Innovation and Growth for Wells Fargo Advisors Financial Network (FiNet), has joined as the Chief Executive Officer of Laidlaw Wealth Management and the sixth member of the firm’s Board of Directors.

Richard Calhoun CEO, Laidlaw Wealth Management

Matt Eitner, Laidlaw’s CEO, made the announcement internally yesterday: “I am excited to have Rick join us. As our search progressed, it became clear that Rick stood above all other CEO candidates. He is a highly regarded industry leader and he shares the same culture and values as Laidlaw. Rick’s reputation, 28 years of industry experience and list of accomplishments are exceptional.”

Mr. Calhoun said the following: “I did a thorough Due Diligence on Laidlaw, particularly getting to know the people. The transformation that has occurred under Matt’s leadership has been extraordinary. Matt and his team have created a culture, enthusiasm and energy sorely missed in our industry. They have also put together what I believe is a highly dynamic value proposition sure to attract top advisors and management candidates.”

The New Laidlaw offers a Value Proposition designed to reward its existing partners, and attract a defined number of top-level advisors, investment bankers and senior executives. The company’s detailed and thoughtful long-term business plan combines the best elements of Laidlaw’s 177-year history with a cutting-edge platform, new technologies, and an expanded offering of products and services.

Mr. Eitner continued, “We needed a CEO with broad experience and proven success building a best in class offering for our clients. In Rick’s career he has had responsibility for Practice Management, Business Development, Recruiting, Products & Services and M&A. He has been a Financial Advisor, Branch Manager, Regional Director and most recently President and equity partner of a private investment management company. He understands our business and our industry from every angle, but more importantly he understands and cares for people.”

The Founder and Former CEO of Steward Partners, Mike Maurer, who serves as an Independent Board Director for Laidlaw said, “Without question, Rick was the best person for the role as CEO of Laidlaw Wealth Management. The company’s business plan is complex. He understands it and has demonstrated time and time again his Leadership skills and ability to execute.”

Mr. Calhoun continued, “Our Newly designed company is distinct far beyond what the public currently knows about Laidlaw. I am thrilled to be part of such an exciting future. I look forward to working closely with Matt, Mike and the entire leadership team to help Laidlaw forge a new path to a brighter future."

