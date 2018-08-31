Laipac Technology Inc. announcing the development of innovated IoT products with 4G LTE M1/ NB1 for Connected Car and mobile Healthcare applications

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laipac Technology Inc., a Richmond Hill, Ontario-based IoT technology development and design company, announced their development of IoT products and solutions for Connected Car and mobile Healthcare applications with 4G LTE M1 & NB1.

Data has shown that the global Internet of Things (IoT) market is projected to grow to $8,9T in 2020, attaining a 19.92% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR). The Connected Car industry is projected to be 7% of the overall IoT market, increasing from $210B in 2014 to $623B in 2020. The healthcare and life sciences are projected to increase from $520B in 2014 to $1.335T in 2020, attaining a 17% CAGR.

“Laipac has developed and implemented successful customized IoT solutions for our customers during the past 10 years and some of them are fortune 500 companies. We are very excited to announce the development of new IoT Connected Car and mobile Healthcare products with our strong R&D capability and solid know-how,” said Diego Lai, Co-Founder and CEO of Laipac Technology Inc. “These innovated products will be launched in 2019 & 2020 and we hope these products will help and improve quality of human life.”

About Laipac Technology Inc.

Laipac Technology Inc. is a leading company in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions, also providing excellent IoT platforms on LocationNow.com. Laipac Technology Inc. was founded in 1999 by two distinguished Canadian entrepreneurs, Maria C. Pacini and Diego Lai, who continuously strive for product improvements and new ideas with the purpose of bringing the best-innovated products to the market. Laipac Technology Inc. is currently exporting products and solutions to over 100 countries and has received numerous awards and nominations that recognize the excellent business achievements and visions for the future. For more information, or to sign up on their email list, visit: http://www.laipac.com/ .

Contact: Diego Lai

Laipac Technology Inc.

diego.lai@laipac.com