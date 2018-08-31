Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Laipac Technology Inc. launching the IoT Law Enforcement Bracelet S911 Enforcer

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/31/2018 | 06:01pm CEST

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laipac Technology Inc., a Richmond Hill, Ontario-based IoT technology development and design company, announced their new innovative product, the S911 Enforcer, an IoT Smart Bracelet for Electronic Monitoring of Law Enforcement applications.

S911 Enforcer
Electronic Monitoring Bracelet for Law Enforcement Applications


The S911 Enforcer is a wearable Law Enforcement Bracelet used for house arrest and restraining order applications, constructed with Laipac’s award-winning GPS technologies. The S911 Enforcer uses a powerful Cortex processor with high sensitivity GNSS (GPS & GLONASS) receiver. This innovated security wearable device is equipped with programable geofences which instantly notifies the supervisor with alerts when the holder of the S911 Enforcer enters or exits a geofence. The S911 Enforcer is also equipped with a dedicated call button that can directly make two-way calls between the device holder and the designated call recipient. It has a loud-volume sound speaker and a sensitive microphone to ensure that calls and warning messages are heard.

For installation on a user, the S911 Enforcer has a security stainless-steel lock. Any tampering, unauthorized opening of the lock, or cutting of the wrist band will instantaneously trigger the tamper alert on Laipac’s IoT platform, LocationNow.com. The S911 Enforcer contains the most advanced technology for law enforcement monitoring applications compared to the traditional ankle bracelet. It has a ruggedized case material for maximum strength, durability, and is rated at IP68 for waterproof.

“We are very excited to launch our new S911 Enforcer to help to secure the electronic monitoring for law enforcement agencies. We hope our technologies can help to reduce the problems of overcrowded prisons,” said Diego Lai, Co-Founder and CEO of Laipac Technology Inc. “S911 Enforcer will be ready for sale in September 2018.”

S911 Enforcer can also pair with RF beacon for in-door detection. It meets and surpasses the requirements of law enforcement agencies for applications of parole monitoring, house arrest, restraining orders and zones exclusion. There is also an additional application for the S911 Enforcer to be used in Alzheimer patient monitoring.

About Laipac Technology Inc.

Laipac Technology Inc. is a leading company in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions, also providing excellent IoT platforms on LocationNow.com. Laipac Technology Inc. was founded in 1999 by two distinguished Canadian entrepreneurs, Maria C. Pacini and Diego Lai, who continuously strive for product improvements and new ideas with the purpose of bringing the best-innovated products to the market. Laipac Technology Inc. is currently exporting products and solutions to over 100 countries and has received numerous awards and nominations that recognize the excellent business achievements and visions for the future. For more information, or to sign up on their email list, visit: http://www.laipac.com/.

Find Laipac Technology on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact: Diego Lai
Laipac Technology Inc.
diego.lai@laipac.com

 		20 Mural Street, Unit 5
Richmond Hill, Ontario L4B 1K3, Canada		 

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/c47b3379-13f0-4e2e-a971-7b7d7256a980

Laipac Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:42pYOUNG PROFESSIONAL Q&A : Become a familiar face in the workplace
PU
06:42pTHIS MONTH IN MICHIGAN HISTORY : Back-to-school edition
PU
06:42pPERISSON PETROLEUM : Clarifies its August 21, 2018 Announcement of a Memorandum of Understanding to Raise up to USD $50 Million Through an Equity Private Placement and Updates its Ongoing Material Transactions
AQ
06:42pH&R REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST : Announces Completion of Previously Announced Unwinding of H&R Finance Trust and the Stapled Unit Structure and Declares September 2018 Distribution
AQ
06:41pWonga collapse leaves Britain's other payday lenders in firing line
RE
06:41pROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : - Transaction in Own Shares
PR
06:41pIngredients Used in the Sports Nutrition and Slimming Products 2017 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:40pCAMPBELL SOUP : In brief
AQ
06:39pFROZEN DESSERT : Global Market Opportunities to 2023 - HoReCa Dominates the Distribution Landscape - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
06:38pNATIONAL BANK OF GREECE : Greek bank NBG swings to loss in second quarter on early retirement costs
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LULULEMON ATHLETICA INC. : LULULEMON ATHLETICA : second-quarter profit doubles as China, online sales jump; sh..
2STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : October Price Increases
3COFFEE : Coca-Cola takes plunge into coffee with $5.1 billion Costa deal
4MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : Foundation Establishes $1 Million Fund for Virginia Colleges and Unive..
5MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT : Apple buys startup focused on lenses for AR glasses

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.