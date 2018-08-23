Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Laipac Technology to Exhibit Their LooK Watch for Lone Workers at ONS 2018 Stavanger Norway August 27-30

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/23/2018 | 05:01pm EDT

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laipac Technology Inc., a Richmond Hill, Ontario-based IoT technology development and design company, this week announced their latest innovative product, the LooK Watch, a Smartwatch product, will be exhibited at this year’s ONS 2018 Norway from August 27th until the 30th. The LooK Watch will be positioned in the technology for Lone Worker safety and protection category.

LooK Watch for Lone Workers
The Best mPERS Smartwatch


“As the go-to energy and oil & gas industry display event of the year, we are incredibly excited to be showcasing and exhibiting our LooK Watch as the best Lone Worker device at ONS which is available for distribution,” said Diego Lai, Co-Founder and CEO of Laipac Technology Inc. “ONS 2018 is an incredible opportunity for our team to present the Lone Worker safety solutions to energy sectors to protect their workers.”

The LooK Watch is a standalone Smartwatch with cellphone connectivity, built-in SOS Button, WiFi Bluetooth, heart rate sensor, advanced quad core processor with GPS, a high-grade stainless-steel body. The watch is also IP67 and water resistant, equipped with an AMOLED display and amazing, eye-catching colors.

Additionally, the LooK Watch comes with valuable and critical lone worker safety functions, like the SOS Button, preprogrammed with emergency contact numbers; Fall Detection, integrated accelerometers and compass sensors; False Alarm Detection, a built-in alarm system; Geofence, enabling the customization of multiple virtual fences; Virtual Nurse, monitoring heart rates with medication reminders; and of course, a Fitness Tracker.

LooK Watch is available in six different colors, designed for both men and women.

“We believe that technology should provide more than just a reading of time and communication today. Technology can keep us safe, connect us during emergencies, and monitor critical functions like heart rates and medicinal intake,” said Lai. “We look forward to demonstrating the functionalities of our LooK Watch this week.”

ONS 2018 will take place in Stavanger, Norway. Laipac Technology will be located in the Ontario Pavilion at #3550. Visit Laipac’s booth to receive discount coupon for your online order of LooK Watch.

About Laipac Technology Inc.

Laipac Technology Inc. is a leading company in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions, also providing excellent IoT platforms on LocationNow.com. Laipac Technology Inc. was founded in 1999 by two distinguished Canadian entrepreneurs, Maria C. Pacini and Diego Lai, who continuously strive for product improvements and new ideas with the purpose of bringing the best-innovated products to the market. Laipac Technology Inc. is currently exporting products and solutions to over 100 countries and has received numerous awards and nominations that recognize the excellent business achievements and visions for the future. For more information, or to sign up on their email list, visit: http://www.laipac.com/.

Find Laipac Technology on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Contact: Diego Lai
Laipac Technology Inc.
diego.lai@laipac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: http://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6d17ca54-5991-45dd-a679-19028de73a7d

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:19pKAO : Researchers Submit Patent Application, "Novel Promoter", for Approval (USPTO 20180223292)
AQ
11:19pLakeland Bancorp, Inc. to Acquire Highlands Bancorp, Inc.
GL
11:18pNANTHEALTH, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
11:17pBOFI : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
11:17pSQUARE : 7 Ways to Up Your Back-to-School Marketing Game
PU
11:16pSCIENCE APPLICATIONS INTERNATIONAL : SAIC Awarded Position on U.S. Navy’s Naval Air Systems Command Contract
BU
11:15pSAUDI GROUND SERVICES : SGS ready for post Haj operation
AQ
11:15pIMMUNOMEDICS : Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11:15pDIEBOLD NIXDORF, INCORPORATED : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
11:14pPatent Issued for Expansile Member (USPTO 10,045,786)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CONTINENTAL : CONTINENTAL : Car-Parts Supplier Raises an Alert -- WSJ
2SOFTBANK GROUP CORP : Alibaba revenue beats, but investments prolong margin squeeze
3DANSKE BANK : DANSKE BANK : Copenhagen bank suspected of breaching money laundering act, says Danish watchdog
4AMBU : AMBU A/S: Interim report Q3 2017/18
5COPPER : Oil, copper slip as U.S.-China trade fight escalates

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.