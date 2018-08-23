Laipac Technology to Exhibit Their LooK Watch for Lone Workers at ONS 2018 Stavanger Norway August 27-30

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, Aug. 23, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Laipac Technology Inc., a Richmond Hill, Ontario-based IoT technology development and design company, this week announced their latest innovative product, the LooK Watch, a Smartwatch product, will be exhibited at this year’s ONS 2018 Norway from August 27th until the 30th. The LooK Watch will be positioned in the technology for Lone Worker safety and protection category.



“As the go-to energy and oil & gas industry display event of the year, we are incredibly excited to be showcasing and exhibiting our LooK Watch as the best Lone Worker device at ONS which is available for distribution,” said Diego Lai, Co-Founder and CEO of Laipac Technology Inc. “ONS 2018 is an incredible opportunity for our team to present the Lone Worker safety solutions to energy sectors to protect their workers.”

The LooK Watch is a standalone Smartwatch with cellphone connectivity, built-in SOS Button, WiFi Bluetooth, heart rate sensor, advanced quad core processor with GPS, a high-grade stainless-steel body. The watch is also IP67 and water resistant, equipped with an AMOLED display and amazing, eye-catching colors.

Additionally, the LooK Watch comes with valuable and critical lone worker safety functions, like the SOS Button, preprogrammed with emergency contact numbers; Fall Detection, integrated accelerometers and compass sensors; False Alarm Detection, a built-in alarm system; Geofence, enabling the customization of multiple virtual fences; Virtual Nurse, monitoring heart rates with medication reminders; and of course, a Fitness Tracker.

LooK Watch is available in six different colors, designed for both men and women.

“We believe that technology should provide more than just a reading of time and communication today. Technology can keep us safe, connect us during emergencies, and monitor critical functions like heart rates and medicinal intake,” said Lai. “We look forward to demonstrating the functionalities of our LooK Watch this week.”

ONS 2018 will take place in Stavanger, Norway. Laipac Technology will be located in the Ontario Pavilion at #3550. Visit Laipac’s booth to receive discount coupon for your online order of LooK Watch.

About Laipac Technology Inc.

Laipac Technology Inc. is a leading company in the development of Internet of Things (IoT) products and solutions, also providing excellent IoT platforms on LocationNow.com. Laipac Technology Inc. was founded in 1999 by two distinguished Canadian entrepreneurs, Maria C. Pacini and Diego Lai, who continuously strive for product improvements and new ideas with the purpose of bringing the best-innovated products to the market. Laipac Technology Inc. is currently exporting products and solutions to over 100 countries and has received numerous awards and nominations that recognize the excellent business achievements and visions for the future. For more information, or to sign up on their email list, visit: http://www.laipac.com/.

