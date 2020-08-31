Log in
Laird Superfood Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Initial Public Offering

08/31/2020 | 05:41pm EDT

Laird Superfood, Inc. (“Laird Superfood”) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) relating to the proposed initial public offering of its common stock. Application has been made for listing the common stock on the NYSE American under the ticker symbol “LSF." The number of shares to be offered and the price range for the proposed offering have not yet been determined. The offering is subject to market conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

Canaccord Genuity and Craig-Hallum Capital Group are acting as the joint book-running managers for the proposed offering. Roth Capital Partners is acting as the co-manager for the proposed offering.

The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering, when available, may be obtained from:

  • Canaccord Genuity LLC, 99 High Street, 12th Floor, Boston, Massachusetts 02110, Attention: Syndicate Department, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com; or
  • Craig-Hallum Capital Group LLC, 222 South Ninth Street, Suite 350, Minneapolis, Minnesota 55402, Attention: Equity Capital Markets, by telephone at 612-334-6300, or by email at prospectus@chlm.com.

A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Laird Superfood

Laird Superfood, Inc. creates award-winning, plant-based superfood products that are both delicious and functional. The Company's products are designed to keep consumers fueled naturally throughout the day. The Company was co-founded in 2015 by the world's most prolific big-wave surfer, Laird Hamilton. Laird Superfood's offerings are environmentally conscious, responsibly tested, and made with real ingredients.


© Business Wire 2020
