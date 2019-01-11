Laird Superfood : Secures $32 Million in Private Funding Round

SISTERS, Ore., Jan. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Laird Superfood, maker of assorted superfood products, secured $32 million in a private funding round that included WeWork as an investor. This latest round of funding will support an increase in product development, acquisitions and significant growth at Laird Superfood's Sisters, Ore.-based headquarters.

"We are incredibly grateful to our investors and the community for their continued support. Our expansion will enable us to grow our product offerings, make room for even greater innovation and double down on our presence in the industry. This growth will add a great number of jobs in Sisters and the surrounding communities, across a variety of departments, and allow us to continue to stimulate our local economy," said Paul Hodge, CEO and co-founder of Laird Superfood.

In conjunction with the investment from WeWork, Arik Benzino, WeWork's Chief We Officer for the U.S., Canada & Israel, will join the Laird Superfood board of directors. Laird Superfood and WeWork will also launch a partnership to make Laird's offerings available to WeWork members and employees in select locations in the U.S.

"I thank WeWork for their investment in Laird Superfood's expansion and pursuit of our mission to become the leading superfood company in the natural foods space. At Laird Superfood, we think of our clean-ingredient products as fuel. With the right fuel, you can accomplish anything, and it's in this way that our offerings perfectly complement the ambitious and entrepreneurial spirit of the WeWork community," said Laird Hamilton, co-founder of Laird Superfood.

"Laird Superfood products give you the fuel you need for a productive life. Their holistic approach to life balance is aligned with our mission and vision here at WeWork. We could not be more excited to support this amazing company's growth and at the same time make their incredible products available to our WeWork members and employees." — Arik Benzino, WeWork Chief We Officer for the U.S., Canada & Israel and Laird Superfood Board Member.

