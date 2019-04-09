Laissez Les Bons Temps Rouler!

HOUSTON, April 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iOFFICE and their world-class customers are about to let the good times roll in New Orleans with leaders in facility management and corporate real estate at iOFFICE’s Fifth Annual User Conference , to be held May 15-16 2019. Set to be their best yet, this year’s user conference will be sponsored by iOFFICE’s stellar customers and partners.



“We are fortunate to have such a phenomenal lineup of partners supporting our annual event,” stated Mark Peterson, CEO of iOFFICE. “This year, we have an exceptional schedule filled with noteworthy speakers, hands-on training, breakout sessions, and lots of fun all geared towards helping our customers create connected experiences that will drive enhanced business outcomes in their workplaces.”

Sponsors for this year’s user conference on the bayou are:

RICOH [Platinum sponsor] Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.

VERGESENSE [Platinum sponsor] The VergeSense platform creates a sphere of intelligence within properties to unlock the data-driven office and provide real estate investors, property managers, and workplace tenants increased asset value and a more productive workplace. Cost-effective VergeSense sensors can be installed in minutes and the platform gives actionable insights and AI-powered recommendations to building managers through an easy to use dashboard.

JLL [Platinum sponsor] JLL is a leading professional services firm that specializes in real estate and investment management. Their vision is to reimagine the world of real estate, creating rewarding opportunities and amazing spaces where people can achieve their ambitions. In doing so, they will build a better tomorrow for their clients, their people and their communities.

BUILDINGI [Silver sponsor] Buildingi is a leader in productivity and collaboration solutions, focused on three core areas of a company’s most valuable business resources – their people, property, and ideas. Their areas of expertise include Workplace Transformation, Strategic Occupancy Planning, Systems Integration, Facilities Records Management, and IWMS Consulting, Implementation, and Post-Implementation Services.

COWORKR [Silver sponsor] CoWorkr is a Workplace Analytics company that collects utilization data through its matchbook-sized sensor that lasts 5+ years on a coin cell battery. Unlock a new workplace experience by showing staff real-time data on seat & room availability, while leveraging detailed analytics for future planning.

Verum Consulting [Bronze sponsor] Verum Consulting is a Minneapolis-based Corporate Real Estate Strategy & Operations firm that provides advisory, management consulting, and corporate training and development services.

Peterson continued, “We are honored that these partners have chosen to sponsor our annual event. A huge thank you to them for making this year’s event even better than the last.”

About iOFFICE

iOFFICE goes beyond traditional IWMS software giving employees and enterprise workplace leaders the platform, analytics and mobile tools to elevate the Employee Experience [EX] and create future-ready connected workplaces. The SaaS-based iOFFICE platform effortlessly connects to HUMMINGBIRD, the #1 Suite of EX applications and the iOFFICE MARKETPLACE, the vetted collection of AI, IoT, sensor, lighting, and critical workplace application partners, designed to streamline the FM tech stack. To learn how more than 2.4M employees at 1400 fast-moving companies like Adobe, BMC Software, ConocoPhillips, HESS, JLL, Sephora, Sodexo, McKesson, Quicken Loans, QVC, Verifone, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Under Armour are using iOFFICE, visit www.iOFFICECORP.com and connect with iOFFICE on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube and LinkedIn @iOFFICE and the Workplace Innovator Podcast on iTunes.