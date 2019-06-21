Lajin Entertainment Network : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 JUNE 2019; (2) RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR; (3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in PDF)

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8172)

POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 JUNE 2019; RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

Save and except for the resolution relating to the re -election of Mr. Luo Ning as a Director, the Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 21 June 2019.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

With effect from the conclusion of the AGM, Mr. Luo Ning retired as a non-executive Director.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The address of the Branch Share Registrar, will be changed to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong with effect from 11 July 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "AGM Circular") incorporating the notice (the "Notice of AGM") of the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Lajin Entertainment Network Group Limited (the Company") dated 21 May 2019. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the AGM Circular unless stated otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that save and except for the resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Luo Ning as a Director, all the proposed resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 21 June 2019. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote- taking at the AGM.