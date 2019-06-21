Log in
Lajin Entertainment Network : (1) POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 JUNE 2019; (2) RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR; (3) CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE (in PDF)

06/21/2019 | 07:25am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Lajin Entertainment Network Group Limited

拉 近 網 娛 集 團 有 限 公 司

*

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands and continued in Bermuda with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8172)

    1. POLL RESULTS OF ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 21 JUNE 2019;
      1. RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR
  2. CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

Save and except for the resolution relating to the re -election of Mr. Luo Ning as a Director, the Board is pleased to announce that all the proposed resolutions were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 21 June 2019.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

With effect from the conclusion of the AGM, Mr. Luo Ning retired as a non-executive Director.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The address of the Branch Share Registrar, will be changed to Level 54, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong with effect from 11 July 2019.

Reference is made to the circular (the "AGM Circular") incorporating the notice (the "Notice of AGM") of the annual general meeting ("AGM") of Lajin Entertainment Network Group Limited (the Company") dated 21 May 2019. Capitalized terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as those defined in the AGM Circular unless stated otherwise.

POLL RESULTS OF THE AGM

The Board is pleased to announce that save and except for the resolution relating to the re-election of Mr. Luo Ning as a Director, all the proposed resolutions set out in the Notice of AGM were duly passed by the Shareholders by way of poll at the AGM held on 21 June 2019. The Company's branch share registrar in Hong Kong, Tricor Investor Services Limited, was appointed as the scrutineer for the purpose of vote- taking at the AGM.

The poll results in respect of the proposed resolutions are as follows:

Number of votes voted

Ordinary Resolutions

(percentage of total number of

Total number

votes cast)

of votes

For

Against

1.

To receive and consider the

2,772,261,932

0

2,772,261,932

audited

consolidated financial

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

statements and the reports of the

Directors and auditor of the

Company for the year ended 31

December 2018

2.

(a) To re-elect Ms. Zhai Shan

2,772,261,932

0

2,772,261,932

Shan as an executive Director

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

(b) To re-elect Mr. Zou Xiao

2,772,261,932

0

2,772,261,932

Chun as a non-executive

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

Director

(c) To re-elect Mr. Luo Ning as

N/A

N/A

N/A

a non-executive Director (this

resolution

is

no

longer

applicable)

(d) To re-elect Mr. Lam Cheung

2,772,261,932

0

2,772,261,932

Shing

Richard

as

an

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

independent

non-executive

Director

(e) To authorise the board of

2,772,261,932

0

2,772,261,932

Directors to fix the Directors'

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

remuneration

3.

To re-appoint Ernst & Young as

2,772,261,932

0

2,772,261,932

the Company's auditor and to

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

authorise the board of Directors

to fix its remuneration

4.

To grant a general mandate to

2,772,261,932

0

2,772,261,932

the Directors to allot, issue and

(100%)

(0%)

(100%)

otherwise

deal

with

the

Company's Shares

Note: The full text of the ordinary resolutions is set out in the AGM Notice.

As more than 50% of the votes were cast in favour of the above proposed resolutions numbered 1-4, all the resolutions were duly passed at the AGM as ordinary resolutions.

As at the date of the AGM, the total number of issued shares in the Company was 4,209,131,046 Shares, which was the total number of Shares entitling the Shareholders to attend and vote for or against all the resolutions at the AGM. No shareholder was entitled to attend and vote only against any resolutions at the AGM, or has to abstain from voting at the AGM.

RETIREMENT OF DIRECTOR

With effect from the conclusion of the AGM, Mr. Luo Ning retired as a non-executive Director.

Mr. Luo has confirmed that he has no disagreement with the Board or the Company and that there is no other matter in respect of his retirement that needs to be brought to the attention of the shareholders of the Company ("Shareholders") and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited.

The Board would like to express its appreciation to Mr. Luo for his valuable contribution during his tenure as a non-executive Director in the Company.

CHANGE OF ADDRESS OF HONG KONG BRANCH SHARE REGISTRAR AND TRANSFER OFFICE

The Board hereby further announces that with effect from 11 July 2019, the address of the branch share registrar and transfer office in Hong Kong ("Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar"), will be changed from Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong to:

Level 54, Hopewell Centre

183 Queen's Road East

Hong Kong

All telephone and facsimile numbers of the Hong Kong Branch Share Registrar will remain unchanged.

For and on behalf of

Lajin Entertainment Network Group Limited

Leung Wai Shun Wilson

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 21 June 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors a r e Ms. Wu Li and Ms. Zhai Shan Shan; the non-executive directors are Mr. Zou Xiao Chun and Mr. Zhou Ya Fei and the independent non-executive directors are Mr. Ng Wai Hung, Mr. Lam Cheung Shing Richard and Mr. Wang Ju.

This announcement, for which the Directors collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the GEM Listing Rules for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The Directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

  • For identification only

Disclaimer

Lajin Entertainment Network Group Limited published this content on 21 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 June 2019 11:24:02 UTC
