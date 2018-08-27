Lake Aircraft :, FAA Type Certificate and Assets Offered for Sale

After over 40 years of ownership, Revo Inc. is offering for sale the
assets of Lake
Aircraft, the only FAA-certified single-engine amphibious airplane
produced in the world. The offering includes all of the intellectual
property and equipment needed to manufacture the Lake Renegade, Seafury
and Seawolf airplanes.
Lake Renegade amphibious aircraft. (Photo: Business Wire)
More than 1300 Lake amphibian aircraft are flying in over 50 countries
around the world.
“The sale of Lake Aircraft is a rare opportunity to quickly set up
manufacturing operations and continue production of the successful line
of amphibious airplanes,” said Armand Rivard, President of Revo Inc.,
the Lake Aircraft holding company. “The manufacturing operation can then
be used as a foundation to expand into bigger and more complex aircraft.
This FAA Type Certificate simplifies the start-up of a new aircraft
company.”
Revo Inc. purchased the rights to the Lake Aircraft company in the early
70’s and has been manufacturing and marketing the airplanes almost
continuously since then from its facilities in Florida, New Hampshire,
and Maine. The offered assets include the FAA Type Certificate (#1A13),
global manufacturing and marketing rights, component and assembly
tooling, dies, jigs and engineering drawings for the Lake amphibian
airplanes. A team of Lake experts will also be available to assist in
the transition and continued production.
Most importantly, there is no risk involved with development and
certification because the Lake Amphibian is a certified and proven
design.
The current line of Lake Aircraft traces its lineage back to Grumman
Aircraft Corp. and has evolved into an aviation classic much in demand
for personal, business and government uses.
Responding to demand from governmental clients for enhanced
multi-purpose capabilities, Lake modified the structure to accommodate
greater gross weight, expanded fuel capacity and additional internal
passenger/cargo configurations. Designated the Seawolf, this Lake
variation also comes equipped with under-wing hard points for
installation of a variety of external payloads. With these new features,
the Seawolf appeals to commercial and government markets where it is now
used for research, search and rescue, environmental control, patrol and
reconnaissance, law enforcement, air evacuation, anti-smuggling and
special operations.
Parties interested in purchasing the assets of Lake Aircraft can view
the offering at www.lake250.com.
