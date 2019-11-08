Log in
Lake Oswego-Based Bravo Fit LLC to Lead Planet Fitness Expansion in Australia

11/08/2019 | 03:51pm EST

Bravo Fit LLC, an Oregon-based franchisee and operator of Planet Fitness locations, today announced that it is leading Planet Fitness’ international expansion to Australia. The country's first official Judgement Free Zones® are located in the State of New South Wales in areas surrounding the city of Sydney.

Planet Fitness announced that Bravo Fit Holdings Pty Ltd. (“Bravo AUS”) has signed an Area Development Agreement that will bring a minimum of 35 Planet Fitness locations to Australia over the next several years. Bravo is a joint venture among U.S. franchisees, Bravo Fit, LLC and PF Growth Partners, LLC and leading Australian fitness operator, Dallas Rosekelly’s Galactic Fitness Pty.

“The addition of Australia to our growing business footprint in Oregon and Alaska represents the completion of a milestone that Tanner Halton and I began nearly two years ago. Scaling the existing business and creating a global platform helps create unique career opportunities and attract the level of talent we need to deliver a top-tier experience for our members,” said Dan Afrasiabi, Bravo Fit’s Managing Member.

“We opened Oregon’s first Planet Fitness location in Salem in 2012 with a small yet scrappy team,” said Tanner Halton, Bravo Australia Chief Experience Officer. “Under Dan Afrasiabi’s leadership in the U.S., we’ve grown to have 11 Planet Fitness locations open or under construction, and we will soon have over 200 professionals on our U.S. team alone. It has been a series of deliberate steps to grow the business and establish ourselves as a partner of choice for Planet Fitness and property developers alike. I am proud to lead the next phase of our expansion in Australia.”

Planet Fitness offers a high-quality fitness experience for extremely affordable prices, including a variety of benefits such as a welcoming, judgement free environment, brand name cardio and strength equipment, fully equipped locker rooms, and is always staffed. The Planet Fitness Black Card® membership includes additional perks, such as access to any club at no additional charge, the ability to bring a guest anytime, and additional amenities like unlimited use of massage chairs, HydroMassage beds, and more.

About Bravo Fit

Bravo Fit opened Oregon’s first Planet Fitness in Salem in 2012. The privately held company has expanded with additional locations in Beaverton, Bend, Hillsboro, Klamath Falls, Oregon City, and South Salem. A Tigard, Oregon location and two Alaska locations, Eagle River and Wasilla, will open early in 2020. Additional information on Bravo Fit LLC is available at BravoFitGroup.com

About Planet Fitness

Founded in 1992 in Dover, NH, Planet Fitness is one of the largest and fastest-growing franchisors and operators of fitness centers in the United States by number of members and locations. As of September 30, 2019, Planet Fitness had more than 14.1 million members and 1,899 stores in 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Canada, the Dominican Republic, Panama and Mexico. The Company’s mission is to enhance people’s lives by providing a high-quality fitness experience in a welcoming, nonintimidating environment, which we call the Judgement Free Zone®. More than 95% of Planet Fitness stores are owned and operated by independent business men and women.


© Business Wire 2019
