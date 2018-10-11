Lake Resources NL : Annual Report to Shareholders 2018

LAKE RESOURCES

Annual Report 2018

30 June 2018

Chairman's Report

This past year has shown significant advancement for Lake Resources by proving up a major large lithium brine discovery at Kachi and securing access to drill in producing lithium basins at Olaroz-Cauchari. Lake has separated itself as a significant lithium participant with a focus on Argentina.

Your company has been able to advance its two flagship projects with different approaches. Kachi is a 100% owned large basin which appeals to downstream lithium battery and cathode producers, especially in China and Japan. Olaroz-Cauchari is located within the same basin as current production and development, adjacent to a major acquisition by one of theworld's largest and rapidly growing producers. This has positioned your company well to deliver a new future with scale andoptionality to develop each of the future projects separately with different partners, products and timelines.

The disruptiveand fundamental step change towards electric vehicles (EV's), mainly as cars and buses, together withenergy storage, is well underway, especially in China, California and Europe. Legislative change has been central to thisshift to EV's. The lithium ion battery technology is the accepted standard for electric vehicles, with adjustments being made to the balance of lithium with cobalt, nickel and manganese. This is supported by the rapid growth in lithium ion battery"gigafactories" increasing from three plants 3 years ago to 50 gigafactory manufacturing plants being built, expanded or planned. One of the new technologies reaching small scale production is the lithium solid state battery, which requires even more lithium. Other technologies are still at a research and development stage.

Your company's aim is to become a future provider of lithium by developing lithium projects in prime locations in conjunctionwith the downstream lithium battery producers or cathode producers or key participants in the supply chain to assist in the development of the projects.

Both myself and the Managing Director have put significant effort into increasing awareness of Lake Resources with downstream participants together with equity investors in Asia, North America and Europe. This is why equity research was initiated this last year in the UK, North America, China and Australia. These efforts are attracting interest from investors and industry participants despite the recent softness in early 2018 in the equity markets for battery minerals. Recent corporate acquisitions adjacent to our projects reinforces that the main industry players will secure prime projects in the best locations despite equity market ructions.

I would like to thank all shareholders for their support, both past and new, especially in converting options at a slight premium to market. I would also like to thank the management and staff for efforts over the past year as the team expanded on the ground in some difficult drilling conditions. I thank my fellow directors for their advice and guidance of the company and shareholders.

A special mention must be made of the tireless efforts of our Managing Director who operates across different time zones and languages seamlessly, whether on the roadpresenting our company's prospects to potential investors or on site inArgentina, Steve has shown incredible commitment to delivering a successful outcome for shareholders throughout the year.

In the coming year, I look forward to being able to report a major maiden resource at Kachi, significant high grade lithium drill intersections at Cauchari and Olaroz, advancement of the hard rock project and potentially at least one major strategic partner. This should deliver a number of catalysts for a market rerating as positive news flow continues.

Stu Crow

Chairman

30 June 2018

Managing Director's Report

Lake Resources has advanced two flagship projects this year-Kachi and Olaroz-Cauchari - of the four lithium projects that Lake Resources owns 100% in prime locations in heartland of lithium in north west Argentina. The Company uses thephrase 'prime location' because the projects are located in the best and most sought-after areas for lithium production globally-proven to be the lowest cost producers-and sought after by large producers and battery manufacturers.

The Kachi Lithium Brine Project has become a large new discovery this year. Lake own virtually the entire basin with 54,000 Ha over a basin currently measuring 22km x 8km with brines from surface to 400-600m depth. The maiden resource is anticipated in late 2018 which will be followed by a Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) with development optionality. Kachi is one of the last wholly owned lithium brine basins available for partnership in Argentina, located 100 kilometressouth of FMC'sproducing mine, in production for 20 years. A new direct extraction method is being assessed in partnership with Lilac Solutions which shows a promising reduction in time to production with lower operating costs, being reviewed in tandem with conventional methods.

The Olaroz-Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, covering 18,000 Ha, has advanced to drilling stage with drilling commencing in early October at Cauchari to extend adjoining world class lithium resources into Lake'sleases. Lake's Cauchari projectadjoins Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas development project. Geophysics has shown the lithium brine bearing sequenceextends into Lake's leases and drilling is aimed to demonstrate that the grades are similar to the adjoining high grades (400-700 mg/L lithium). Drilling will then move to Olaroz to show likely extensions of the high-grade sequence used in Orocobre'sproductioninto Lake's leases.

Lake's subsidiary pegged open ground in early 2016 after a detailed technical review of all of NW Argentina. The aim was tolocate at least one entire basin that was not drilled or developed in the last boom (2006-08)-and that produced Kachi-and to locate a significant block of prime leases in a basin that was producing-and that was Cauchari-Olaroz.

A landmark agreement was signed on 1 March 2018 with the provincial government of Jujuy over the Olaroz-Cauchari Lithium Brine Project and the Paso project, which confirmed tenure. Community discussions and environmental approvals have led to final drilling approvals. An exploration play takes longer to reach key milestones than buying into a knownproject. Argentina's bureaucratic but careful approach toensuring all approvals are in place is a familiar approach in leading resource nations.

Much of the focus has been onLake'sbrine projects but the Catamarca Pegmatite Project covers a large area (70,000 Ha) in a newly recognised 150km long belt of pegmatites with past small scale lithium mining history. Our view is that the belt has not undergone modern exploration for large deposits with the target being lithium mineralisation as spodumene in large pegmatite swarms. Recent field work created new exploration models with potential for the belt to host large scale deposits which was why in September 2018, Lake acquired Petra Energy SA for 20 million LKE shares.

Our long-term plans are to find a strategic downstream partner for each project. That partner would be a lithium battery producer, cathode producer or a key participant in the lithium supply chain as this provides more certainty around development. At Kachi, the plan is to develop the lithium brine using both conventional evaporation ponds and a new direct extraction technique, together with the possibility of producing a lithium brine concentrate (3 different revenue streams). This will provide optionality without committing to one method. The new low cost direct extraction technique promises a significantly reduced lead time to production, with increased recoveries and offers the opportunity to produce a very clean product which is demanded by battery makers. At Olaroz - Cauchari, the lease holding favours a stand-alone development, but could be developed in conjunction with neighbouring facilities. The Catamarca Pegmatite hard rock project, albeit at an early stage, has the opportunity to provide staged supply fairly quickly with the right results as the pegmatites outcrop over a long distance in a supportive province.

Through this approach, the Company aims to unlock significant value for shareholders through positive drilling results, resource statements, feasibility studies and through agreements with strategic partners and potential offtake partners.

Steve Promnitz

Managing Director

3