Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B
08/20/2018 | 08:21am CEST
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement
Name of entity
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
ABN49 079 471 980
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
-
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
-
1) Ordinary Shares (LKE)
-
2) Listed Options (LKEO)
-
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
-
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
August 2018 and Exercise Price of $0.10
-
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
•the date from which they do
-
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
5Issue price or consideration
$0.10 per share
-
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
Exercise of Listed Options (LKEO) into Ordinary Shares (LKE)
-
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b-6hin
relation to the+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
-
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
30 November 2017
-
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
N/A
-
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
-
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
-
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
504,000
-
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
-
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
-
6iCalculate the entity's remainingRefer to Annexure 1issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
-
7+Issue dates
20 August 2018
-
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
320,683,867+ 504,000
321,187,867
19,200,000- 504,00018,696,000
42,816,667
Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)
Listed Options (ASX: LKEO) (Exercise price $0.10 and expiry date 27 August 2018)
Listed Options (LKEOA) (Exercise price $0.20 and expiry date 15 December 2018)
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1. 5,042,494
2. 6,250,000
3. 9,500,000
Total Unlisted Options = 20,752,494
1. 2,500,000
-
1. Unlisted Options - C Class - Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 30 November 2018
-
2. Unlisted Options-D Class-Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 21 October 2019
-
3. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.28, expiry date 31 December 2020
1. Performance Rights-Under LTI Plan
-
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
-
11 Is security required?
holderapproval N/A
-
12 Is the issue renounceable or non-renounceable?
N/A
-
13 Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
N/A
-
14 +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
N/A
-
15 +Record date entitlements
todetermine N/A
-
16 Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
N/A
-
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
N/A
-
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
-
19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations
N/Aof N/A
-
20 Names of any underwriters
N/A
-
21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
N/A
-
22 Names of any brokers to the issue
N/A
-
23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
N/A
Disclaimer
