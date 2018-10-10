|
Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B
10/10/2018 | 09:18am CEST
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Name of entity
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
ABN49 079 471 980
Part 1 - All issues
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
Ordinary Shares (LKE)
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
2,500,000
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Ordinary Shares (LKE)
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
5Issue price or considerationYesNil Cash Consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
Exercise of LTI Performance Rights into ordinary shares (LKE) following vesting conditions having been met.
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
Yes
30 November 2017
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
N/A
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
N/A
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
N/A
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
2,500,000 Ordinary Shares (LKE)
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6iCalculate the entity's remainingissue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Refer to Annexure 1
7+Issue dates
10 October 2018
8
Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
357,723,781+ 2,500,000
360,223,781
42,816,667
Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)
Total Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)
Listed Options (LKEOA) (Exercise price $0.20 and expiry date 15 December 2018)
Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
Number
+Class
1. 5,042,494
2. 6,250,000
3. 9,500,000
Total Unlisted Options = 20,792,494
1. Unlisted Options - C Class - Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 30 November 2018
2. Unlisted Options-D Class-Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 21 October 2019
3. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.28, expiry date 31 December 2020
10
Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
N/A
