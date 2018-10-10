Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B

Log in
0
10/10/2018 | 09:18am CEST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information anddocuments given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued

    Ordinary Shares (LKE)

  • 2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    2,500,000

  • 3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Ordinary Shares (LKE)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?

    If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5Issue price or considerationYesNil Cash Consideration

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Exercise of LTI Performance Rights into ordinary shares (LKE) following vesting conditions having been met.

  • 6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b-6h

    in relation to the+securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Yes

    30 November 2017

  • 6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

N/A

  • 6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    2,500,000 Ordinary Shares (LKE)

  • 6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6iCalculate the entity's remainingissue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A-complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Refer to Annexure 1

  • 7+Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

10 October 2018

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

357,723,781+ 2,500,000

360,223,781

42,816,667

Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)

Total Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)

Listed Options (LKEOA) (Exercise price $0.20 and expiry date 15 December 2018)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1. 5,042,494

2. 6,250,000

3. 9,500,000

Total Unlisted Options = 20,792,494

  • 1. Unlisted Options - C Class - Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 30 November 2018

  • 2. Unlisted Options-D Class-Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 21 October 2019

  • 3. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.28, expiry date 31 December 2020

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 07:17:08 UTC
