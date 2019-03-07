Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

Appendix 3B

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN 49 079 471 980

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued A. Unsecured Convertible NotesB. Unlisted Options (Exercise Price $0.08, Expiry 28 February 2022)

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

A.

1,820,500 Unsecured Convertible Notes (estimated to be convertible into 33,712,962 ordinary shares)

B. 5,555,000 Unlisted Options (Exercise Price $0.08, Expiry 28 February 2022)

3

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

A. Unsecured Convertible Notes:

Maturity Date: 18 months from the date of issue.

Interest Rate: 15% per annum compounded monthly, payable quarterly in advance in cash.

Conversion into Ordinary Shares:

The Notes may be converted into fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) within 5 Business Days of receipt of a conversion notice from Investor.

The Notes will be Converted in accordance with the following formula:

Number of Shares = ARA / Conversion Price

Where:

ARA means the aggregate of the Repayment Amount of the Convertible Security being converted by the Investor, plus any accrued (but unpaid) Interest which is due and payable on the Conversion Date.

Conversion Price means 90% of three VWAP's of the Shares selected by the Investor for the 20 trading days ending on the date of the Conversion Notice.

B. Unlisted Options:

Exercise Price: $0.08

Expiry: 28 February 2022

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state: • the date from which they do • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or considerationA. Yes, in case of conversion into ordinary shares B. Yes, in case of exercise of options into ordinary shares A. $1,820,500 ($1 Convertible Note)perUnsecuredB. Nil

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Accelerating the PFS at Kachi, including resource expansion, and potentially a pilot plant;

Drilling at the Cauchari/Olaroz projects and further exploration at its Paso and Catamarca Pegmatite Projects;

Repaying a portion of the Company's outstanding short-term debt; and

Working capital.

Yes

13 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A A. 1,820,500 Unsecured Convertible Notes (estimated to be convertible into 33,712,962 ordinary shares) B. 5,555,000 Unlisted Options (Exercise Price $0.08, Expiry 28 February 2022) N/A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting) N/A

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2 N/A

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation. N/A

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements N/A

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements Refer to Annexure 1

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class 366,141,783 Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)

Number +Class 1. 5,052,083 2. 9,500,000 3. 5,555,000 Total Unlisted Options = 20,107,083 4. 9,900,000 5. 1,820,500 Total Unlisted Convertible Notes = 11,720,500 1. Unlisted Options -D Class - Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 21 October 2019.

2. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.28, expiry date 31 December 2020.

3. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.09, expiry date 5 September 2020.

4. Unsecured Convertible Notes

5. Unsecured Convertible Notes

N/A

