Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/07/2019 | 11:54pm EST

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN 49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    A.

    Unsecured Convertible NotesB. Unlisted Options (Exercise Price $0.08,

    Expiry 28 February 2022)

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

A.

1,820,500 Unsecured Convertible Notes (estimated to be convertible into 33,712,962 ordinary shares)

B. 5,555,000 Unlisted Options (Exercise Price $0.08, Expiry 28 February 2022)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

3

Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

A. Unsecured Convertible Notes:

Maturity Date: 18 months from the date of issue.

Interest Rate: 15% per annum compounded monthly, payable quarterly in advance in cash.

Conversion into Ordinary Shares:

The Notes may be converted into fully paid ordinary shares (Shares) within 5 Business Days of receipt of a conversion notice from Investor.

The Notes will be Converted in accordance with the following formula:

Number of Shares = ARA / Conversion Price

Where:

ARA means the aggregate of the Repayment Amount of the Convertible Security being converted by the Investor, plus any accrued (but unpaid) Interest which is due and payable on the Conversion Date.

Conversion Price means 90% of three VWAP's of the Shares selected by the Investor for the 20 trading days ending on the date of the Conversion Notice.

B. Unlisted Options:

Exercise Price: $0.08

Expiry: 28 February 2022

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or considerationA. Yes, in case of conversion into ordinary shares

    B.

    Yes, in case of exercise of options into ordinary shares

    A. $1,820,500 ($1

    Convertible Note)perUnsecuredB.

    Nil

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Accelerating the PFS at Kachi, including resource expansion, and potentially a pilot plant;

Drilling at the Cauchari/Olaroz projects and further exploration at its Paso and Catamarca Pegmatite Projects;

Repaying a portion of the Company's outstanding short-term debt; and

Working capital.

Yes

13 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    A.

    1,820,500 Unsecured Convertible Notes (estimated to be convertible into 33,712,962 ordinary shares)

    B. 5,555,000 Unlisted Options (Exercise

    Price $0.08, Expiry 28 February 2022)

    N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    N/A

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Refer to Annexure 1

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

366,141,783

Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)

Number

+Class

1. 5,052,083

2. 9,500,000

3. 5,555,000

Total Unlisted Options = 20,107,083

4. 9,900,000

5. 1,820,500

Total Unlisted Convertible Notes = 11,720,500

  • 1. Unlisted Options -D Class - Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 21 October 2019.

  • 2. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.28, expiry date 31 December 2020.

  • 3. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.09, expiry date 5 September 2020.

  • 4. Unsecured Convertible Notes

  • 5. Unsecured Convertible Notes

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 08 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 March 2019 04:53:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
12:51aChina's February coal imports tumble on uncertainty over curbs, holiday disruption
RE
12:51aBHP : China's iron ore imports hit 10-month low in February on holiday break
RE
12:51aChina February soybean imports fall to four-year low amid tariffs, flat demand
RE
12:51aChina's February crude imports surge 22 percent; gas imports drop from January
RE
12:49aAXIOM MINING : Supplementary Prospectus
PU
12:49aBHP BILLITON S AFRICA : celebrates #BalanceForBetter at this year's International Women's Day
PU
12:44aASPEN PHARMACARE : encouraging Emerging Market growth
PU
12:41aVilnius Regional Court has rejected the claim of UAB Kroviniu Terminalas regarding the damages from the breach of the competition law
GL
12:40amobilezone once again increases sales and profit
TE
12:39aCHEVRON : Oil prices slide as economic outlook darkens, U.S. supply surges
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC : EXCLUSIVE: SEC scrutinizes fairness of stock exchange pricing
2BAYER AG : BAYER : Correction to Second Roundup Weedkiller Trial
3Oil edges up as tight global supplies offset economic concern
4STANDARD CHARTERED : STANDARD CHARTERED : Explainer - UBS appeals IPO sponsor ban, tests HK's crackdown on mis..
5OTTO ENERGY LIMITED : OTTO ENERGY : Trading Halt

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.