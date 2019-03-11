Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)

ASX Market Announcements Office

11 March 2019

PARTIAL RETIREMENT OF DECEMBER 2018 CONVERTIBLE NOTES

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE) advises that the Company has reached an agreement with the individual holders of the 9,900,000 convertible notes that were issued by the Company on 21 December 2018 ("Notes") such that that the Company will repurchase and retire the Notes.

The material terms of the repurchase and retirement are:

(1) The Notes will be repurchased by paying the face value of the notes together with the interest accrued as at the date of repurchase;

(2) The noteholders can elect to receive payment in cash or up to 25% of the total repayment consideration in ordinary shares in LKE at the issue price of 95% of the 10 day VWAP prior to the date of repurchase, or if there is a placement of ordinary equity in an equity capital raising by LKE (within 10 days prior to the repurchase date) at the same price as the equity capital raising; and

(3) The repurchase will be completed at a time agreed between the noteholder and LKE and in any event no later than 25 June 2019.

The Company has agreed to the completion of this retirement and repurchase with one noteholder in relation to 1,650,000 Notes on these terms with the repurchase to be 75% in cash and 25% in LKE shares. The attached Appendix 3B contains the details of both the Note retirement and the issuance of resulting shares.

Yours Sincerely,

Andrew Bursill Company Secretary Lake Resources N.L.

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX: LKE

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9188 7864 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN 49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

A. Unsecured Convertible Notes:

As per Appendix 3B lodged with ASX on 21

December 2018

B. Ordinary Shares:

Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013 Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities? If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:  the date from which they do  the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment  the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5 Issue price or consideration

6 Purpose of the issue (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A? If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

7 +Issue dates Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A. Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable) Number +Class 366,141,783 + 835,020 -------------------366,976,803 Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number +Class 1. 5,052,083 2. 9,500,000 3. 5,555,000 Total Unlisted Options = 20,107,083 4. 9,900,000 (1,650,000) ----------------8,250,000 5. 1,820,500 Total Unlisted Convertible Notes = 10,070,500 1. Unlisted Options - D Class - Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 21 October 2019.

2. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.28, expiry date 31 December 2020.

3. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.09, expiry date 5 September 2020.

4. Unsecured Convertible Notes

5. Unsecured Convertible Notes Number

+Class

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013