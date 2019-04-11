Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 08:23pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement, application for quotation of additional securities and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN 49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • 1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

    Bonus Options - pro rata issue

  • 2 Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

    55,475,257 Bonus Options* *maximum number to be issued

  • 3 Principal terms of the +securities Bonus Options with expiry date 15 June 2019 (e.g. if options, exercise price and exercise price $0.04 and expiry date; if partly paid

    +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

  • 4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

    • the date from which they do

    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment

    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

  • 5 Issue price or considerationN/AN/A

  • 6 Purpose of the issue

    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

    Purpose of the issue is for advancing its Lithium projects in Argentina and for general working capital purposes.

  • 6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

    If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

    in relation to the +securities the

    subject of this Appendix 3B, and

    comply with section 6i

  • 6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

    Yes

    13 November 2018

  • 6c Number of +securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1

N/A

  • 6d Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

    N/A

  • 6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

    55,475,257 Bonus Options* *maximum number to be issued

  • 6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

    N/A

  • 6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

    N/A

  • 6h If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

    N/A

  • 6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements

    Refer to Annexure 1

  • 7 +Issue dates

    Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

    Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Proposed issue date is 24 April 2019

8

Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

388,326,803

Ordinary Shares (ASX: LKE)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • 9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

  • 10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

1. 5,052,083

2. 9,500,000

3. 5,555,000

4. 55,475,257 Bonus

Options*

*maximum number to be issued

5. 7,325,000

6. 1,820,500

Total Unlisted

Convertible Notes = 9,145,500

  • 1. Unlisted Options -D Class - Exercise price $0.05, expiry date 21 October 2019.

  • 2. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.28, expiry date 31 December 2020.

  • 3. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.08, expiry date 28 February 2022.

  • 4. Unlisted Options, exercise price $0.04, expiry date15 June 2019.

  • 5. Unsecured Convertible Notes

  • 6. Unsecured Convertible Notes

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 00:22:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:49pOROCOBRE LIMITED : – Naraha Lithium Hydroxide Plant Approved
AQ
09:48pFAR EAST CONSORTIUM INTERNATIONAL : Notice of intention to issue new share certificate
PU
09:48pCOAL INDIA : slips on production, offtake targets
AQ
09:48pINDIAN OIL : Jet Airways on its final descent? Grounds Northeast ops; suspends international services
AQ
09:48pZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES : FMPs with Essel Group exposure see redemption payouts limited
AQ
09:48pAIR ASIA : Jet Airways fleet shrinking, but holds ground with better performance 
AQ
09:48pINDIA TOURISM DEVELOPMENT : ITDC to rope in hospitality firm to run Kalinga Ashok
AQ
09:47pRAKUTEN : Amazon Japan raises Prime membership fee for first time in 11 years
RE
09:45pFAMOUS BRANDS : Debonairs Pizza reminds fans to take advantage of its free delivery service with new TVC campaign
AQ
09:45pNEDBANK : Bank customer loyalty eroded by vanilla offerings
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : ALPHABET : Uber unveils IPO with warning it may never make a profit
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : FAA to meet with U.S. airlines, pilot unions on Boeing 737 MAX
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : BOEING : CEO says 737 MAX software update working as designed
4WALT DISNEY COMPANY (THE) : WALT DISNEY : Disney Prices New Streaming Service at $6.99 a Month
5DOLLARAMA INC : DOLLARAMA : Sale of shares by Dollarama insider

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About