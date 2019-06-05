|
Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window
06/05/2019 | 04:48am EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13
Name of entity
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
ABN
49 079 471 980
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
-
Fully paid ordinary shares
-
Fully paid ordinary shares
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
-
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
-
5,250,452 Fully paid ordinary shares
-
5,948,132 Fully paid ordinary shares
-
Fully paid ordinary shares
-
Fully paid ordinary shares
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
-
Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
-
Issue price or consideration
-
Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
-
Yes
-
Yes
-
4c per Ordinary Share
-
Deemed consideration 4.203c per Ordinary Share
-
Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to conversion of bonus options (expiry date 15 June 2019 and exercise price $0.04)
-
Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to Securities Agreement as notified to the ASX on 28 February 2019
Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
|
6c
|
Number of +securities issued
|
N/A
|
|
without security holder approval
|
|
|
under rule 7.1
|
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
|
Number of +securities issued
|
a)
|
5,250,452 ordinary shares
|
under an exception in rule 7.2
|
b)
|
5,948,132 ordinary shares
|
If +securities issued under rule
|
|
N/A
|
7.1A, was issue price at least 75%
|
|
|
of 15 day VWAP as calculated
|
|
|
under rule 7.1A.3? Include the
|
|
|
+issue date and both values.
|
|
|
Include the source of the VWAP
|
|
|
calculation.
|
|
|
|
|
If +securities were issued under
|
|
N/A
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration,
|
state
|
date on
|
|
|
which valuation of consideration
|
|
|
was released to ASX Market
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
|
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
|
Refer to Annexure 1
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
|
|
+Issue dates
|
|
|
|
|
|
5 June 2019
|
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX
|
|
|
(refer to the definition of issue date in rule
|
|
|
19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro
|
|
|
rata entitlement issue must comply with the
|
|
|
applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
|
|
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
|
Number
|
|
+Class
|
392,087,402
|
|
Ordinary Shares
|
+5,250,452
|
|
(ASX: LKE)
|
|
+5,948,132
|
|
|
403,285,986
|
|
|
|
|
|
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
|
1.
|
5,052,083
|
1.
|
Unlisted Options
|
|
|
|
- D Class -
|
|
|
|
Exercise price
|
|
|
|
$0.05, expiry
|
|
|
|
date 21 October
|
|
|
|
2019.
|
2.
|
9,500,000
|
2.
|
Unlisted
|
|
|
|
Options,
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
$0.28, expiry
|
|
|
|
date 31
|
|
|
|
December 2020.
|
3.
|
5,555,000
|
3.
|
Unlisted
|
|
|
|
Options,
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
$0.09, expiry
|
|
|
|
date 5
|
|
|
|
September
|
|
|
|
2020.
|
4.
|
45,340,862
|
4.
|
Unlisted
|
|
|
|
Options,
|
|
|
|
exercise price
|
|
|
|
$0.04, expiry
|
|
|
|
date 15 June
|
|
|
|
2019
|
5.
|
7,325,000
|
5.
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
Convertible
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
6.
|
1.820.500
|
6.
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
Convertible
|
|
|
|
Notes
|
|
|
|
|
10
|
Dividend policy (in the case of a
|
N/A
|
|
trust, distribution policy) on the
|
|
|
increased capital (interests)
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
|
11
|
Is security holder approval
|
N/A
|
|
required?
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
12
|
Is the issue renounceable or non-
|
N/A
|
|
renounceable?
|
|
|
|
|
13
|
Ratio in which the +securities will
|
N/A
|
|
be offered
|
|
|
|
|
14
|
+Class of +securities to which the
|
N/A
|
|
offer relates
|
-
+Record date to determine N/A entitlements
-
Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
|
17
|
Policy for deciding entitlements in
|
N/A
|
|
relation to fractions
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
18
|
Names of countries in which the
|
N/A
|
|
entity has security holders who
|
|
|
will not be sent new offer
|
|
|
documents
|
|
|
Note: Security holders must be
|
|
|
told how their entitlements are to
|
|
|
be dealt with.
|
|
|
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
|
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
|
20 Names of any underwriters
|
N/A
|
|
21 Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission
|
22
|
Names of any brokers to the issue
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
23
|
Fee or commission payable to the
|
N/A
|
|
broker to the issue
|
|
|