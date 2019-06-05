Log in
Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

06/05/2019 | 04:48am EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN

49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Fully paid ordinary shares
  1. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  2. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
  1. 5,250,452 Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. 5,948,132 Fully paid ordinary shares
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Fully paid ordinary shares

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
  1. Yes
  2. Yes
  1. 4c per Ordinary Share
  2. Deemed consideration 4.203c per Ordinary Share
  1. Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to conversion of bonus options (expiry date 15 June 2019 and exercise price $0.04)
  2. Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to Securities Agreement as notified to the ASX on 28 February 2019

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h

in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

13 November 2018

6c

Number of +securities issued

N/A

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6d

6e

Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

6i

7

Number of +securities issued

a)

5,250,452 ordinary shares

under an exception in rule 7.2

b)

5,948,132 ordinary shares

If +securities issued under rule

N/A

7.1A, was issue price at least 75%

of 15 day VWAP as calculated

under rule 7.1A.3? Include the

+issue date and both values.

Include the source of the VWAP

calculation.

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

5 June 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX

(refer to the definition of issue date in rule

19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro

rata entitlement issue must comply with the

applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

392,087,402

Ordinary Shares

+5,250,452

(ASX: LKE)

+5,948,132

403,285,986

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

1.

5,052,083

1.

Unlisted Options

- D Class -

Exercise price

$0.05, expiry

date 21 October

2019.

2.

9,500,000

2.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise price

$0.28, expiry

date 31

December 2020.

3.

5,555,000

3.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise price

$0.09, expiry

date 5

September

2020.

4.

45,340,862

4.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise price

$0.04, expiry

date 15 June

2019

5.

7,325,000

5.

Unsecured

Convertible

Notes

6.

1.820.500

6.

Unsecured

Convertible

Notes

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval

N/A

required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

14

+Class of +securities to which the

N/A

offer relates

  1. +Record date to determine N/A entitlements
  2. Will holdings on different N/A registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

17

Policy for deciding entitlements in

N/A

relation to fractions

18

Names of countries in which the

N/A

entity has security holders who

will not be sent new offer

documents

Note: Security holders must be

told how their entitlements are to

be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20 Names of any underwriters

N/A

21 Amount of any underwriting fee N/A or commission

22

Names of any brokers to the issue

N/A

23

Fee or commission payable to the

N/A

broker to the issue

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 05 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 June 2019 08:47:07 UTC
