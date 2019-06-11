Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B

06/11/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN

49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  • +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  • Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  • Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Fully paid ordinary shares

  1. 29,776,445 Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. 8,469,169 Fully paid ordinary shares
  1. Fully paid ordinary shares
  2. Fully paid ordinary shares

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  • Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  • Issue price or consideration
  • Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
  1. Yes
  2. Yes
  1. 9c per Ordinary Share
  2. 4c per Ordinary Share
  1. Ordinary Shares issued pursuant to a private placement to sophisticated and professional investors as notified to the ASX on 11 June 2019.
  2. Ordinary shares issued upon conversion of unlisted options (expiry date 15 June 2019 and exercise price $0.04)

6a

6b

Is the entity an +eligible entity that Yes has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The date the security holder 13 November 2018 resolution under rule 7.1A was

passed

6c

6d

Number of +securities issued

9,160,930 Fully paid ordinary shares

without security holder approval

under rule 7.1

Number of +securities issued with

20,615,515 Fully paid ordinary shares

security holder approval under rule

7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6e

Number of +securities issued with

N/A

security holder approval under rule

7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f

6g

6h

Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

If +securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements

8,469,169

Issue Price: 9c per Ordinary Share

Issue Date: 12 June 2019

VWAP: $0.0865

Source: Orient Capital

N/A

6i

7

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

+Issue dates

12 June 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Number

+Class

8

Number

and +class

of

all

403,285,986

Ordinary Shares

+securities

quoted

on

ASX

+29,776,445

(ASX: LKE)

(including the +securities in section

+ 8,469,169

2 if applicable)

441,531,600

Number

+Class

9

Number and +class of all

+securities not quoted on ASX 1.

5,052,083

1.

Unlisted Options

(including the +securities in section

- D Class -

2 if applicable)

Exercise price

$0.05, expiry

date 21 October

2019.

2.

9,500,000

2.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise price

$0.28, expiry

date 31

December 2020.

3.

5,555,000

3.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise price

$0.09, expiry

date 5

September

2020.

4.

45,340,862

4.

Unlisted

-8,469,169

Options,

36,871,693

exercise price

$0.04, expiry

date 15 June

2019

5.

Unsecured

5.

7,325,000

Convertible

Notes

6.

Unsecured

6.

1.820.500

Convertible

Notes

10

Dividend policy (in the case of a

N/A

trust, distribution policy) on the

increased capital (interests)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

  1. Is security holder approval required?
  2. Is the issue renounceable or non- renounceable?
  3. Ratio in which the +securities will be offered
  4. +Class of +securities to which the offer relates
  5. +Record date to determine entitlements
  6. Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

17

Policy for deciding entitlements in N/A

relation to fractions

  1. Names of countries in which the N/A entity has security holders who will
    not be sent new offer documents Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.
    Cross reference: rule 7.7.
  2. Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

20

Names of any underwriters

N/A

  1. Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
  2. Names of any brokers to the issue
  3. Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
  4. Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 03:38:01 UTC
