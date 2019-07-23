Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

The Company is issuing the Additional Options to honour the obligations of the Company contained in the prospectus dated 12 April 2019 in which the Company agreed it would offer one Additional Option for every Bonus Option exercised prior to the Bonus Option Expiry Date. The Company is offering the Additional Options to Eligible Optionholders under the Prospectus dated 23 July 2019 to ensure any Shares issued following the exercise of the Additional Options are able to be traded freely on the ASX.

The issue of the Placement Options to Placement Shareholders is subject to the Company obtaining Shareholder approval in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 at the EGM to be held at 11:00am on

15 August 2019.

If approved by shareholders, the Company will issue the Placement Options to honour the obligations of the Company contained in the Terms of Issue of the Placement Shares in which the Company agreed it would offer one Placement Option for every two Placement Shares allotted to Placement Shareholders. The Company is offering the Placement Options to Placement Shareholders under the Prospectus dated 23 July 2019 to ensure any Shares issued following the exercise of the Placement Options are able to be traded freely on the ASX.

Yes

13 November 2018