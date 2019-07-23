Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B

07/23/2019

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN

49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued

Additional Options and Placement Options (subject to shareholder approval), with an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date of 15 June 2021

  1. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
  2. Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options,
    exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
    dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
  1. 37,594,764 Additional Options; and
  2. a maximum of 14,917,929 Placement Options (subject to shareholder approval)

The Additional Options and the Placement Options (subject to shareholder approval) will be issued for nil consideration.

The Additional Options and the Placement Options (if issued) will be issued on the same terms, with an expiry date of 15 June 2021 and an exercise price of $0.10.

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally N/A in all respects from the +issue

date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

5

Issue price or consideration

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6 Purpose of the issue

(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

The Company is issuing the Additional Options to honour the obligations of the Company contained in the prospectus dated 12 April 2019 in which the Company agreed it would offer one Additional Option for every Bonus Option exercised prior to the Bonus Option Expiry Date. The Company is offering the Additional Options to Eligible Optionholders under the Prospectus dated 23 July 2019 to ensure any Shares issued following the exercise of the Additional Options are able to be traded freely on the ASX.

The issue of the Placement Options to Placement Shareholders is subject to the Company obtaining Shareholder approval in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 at the EGM to be held at 11:00am on

15 August 2019.

If approved by shareholders, the Company will issue the Placement Options to honour the obligations of the Company contained in the Terms of Issue of the Placement Shares in which the Company agreed it would offer one Placement Option for every two Placement Shares allotted to Placement Shareholders. The Company is offering the Placement Options to Placement Shareholders under the Prospectus dated 23 July 2019 to ensure any Shares issued following the exercise of the Placement Options are able to be traded freely on the ASX.

Yes

13 November 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

A maximum of 14,917,929 Placement Options will be issued to Placement Shareholders if Shareholder approval is obtained in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 at the EGM to be held at 11:00am on 15 August 2019.

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

37,594,764 Additional Options

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

  1. Additional Options - 16 August 2019; and
  2. Placement Options - 16 August 2019 (subject to shareholder approval).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

478,237,975

Ordinary Shares

(ASX:LKE)

52,512,693 (subject to

Listed Options

Shareholder

(ASX:LKEO)

Approval of issue of

Placement Options)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

1.

5,052,083

1.

Unlisted options -

D Class - Exercise

price $0.05, expiry

date

21

October

2019.

2.

9,500,000

2.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise

price

$0.28,

expiry date

31 December 2020.

3.

5,555,000

3.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise

price

$0.09, expiry date

5 September 2020.

4.

2,500,000

4.

Unsecured

Convertible Notes

issued

by

the

Company

on

21 December

2018

($250,000

remaining

plus

accrued interest)

5.

405,000

5.

Unsecured

Convertible Notes

per

Securities

Agreement

as

notified to ASX on

28 February

2019

($405,000

remaining

from

initial

$1.65m

convertible note)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 23 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 July 2019 09:39:04 UTC
