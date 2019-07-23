Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

|
07/23/2019 | 05:40am EDT
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
ABN
49 079 471 980
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1 +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Additional Options and Placement Options (subject to shareholder approval), with an exercise price of $0.10 and an expiry date of 15 June 2021
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
-
Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options,
exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due
dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
-
37,594,764 Additional Options; and
-
a maximum of 14,917,929 Placement Options (subject to shareholder approval)
The Additional Options and the Placement Options (subject to shareholder approval) will be issued for nil consideration.
The Additional Options and the Placement Options (if issued) will be issued on the same terms, with an expiry date of 15 June 2021 and an exercise price of $0.10.
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the +securities rank equally N/A in all respects from the +issue
date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
-
the date from which they do
-
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
-
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
|
5
|
Issue price or consideration
|
N/A
|
|
|
|
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
The Company is issuing the Additional Options to honour the obligations of the Company contained in the prospectus dated 12 April 2019 in which the Company agreed it would offer one Additional Option for every Bonus Option exercised prior to the Bonus Option Expiry Date. The Company is offering the Additional Options to Eligible Optionholders under the Prospectus dated 23 July 2019 to ensure any Shares issued following the exercise of the Additional Options are able to be traded freely on the ASX.
The issue of the Placement Options to Placement Shareholders is subject to the Company obtaining Shareholder approval in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 at the EGM to be held at 11:00am on
15 August 2019.
If approved by shareholders, the Company will issue the Placement Options to honour the obligations of the Company contained in the Terms of Issue of the Placement Shares in which the Company agreed it would offer one Placement Option for every two Placement Shares allotted to Placement Shareholders. The Company is offering the Placement Options to Placement Shareholders under the Prospectus dated 23 July 2019 to ensure any Shares issued following the exercise of the Placement Options are able to be traded freely on the ASX.
Yes
13 November 2018
|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
A maximum of 14,917,929 Placement Options will be issued to Placement Shareholders if Shareholder approval is obtained in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1 at the EGM to be held at 11:00am on 15 August 2019.
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
37,594,764 Additional Options
N/A
|
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
N/A
|
|
rule
|
7.1A
|
for
|
non-cash
|
|
|
consideration, state
|
date
|
on
|
|
|
which
|
|
valuation
|
|
of
|
|
|
consideration
|
was released
|
to
|
|
|
ASX Market Announcements
|
|
|
6i
|
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
|
Refer to Annexure 1
|
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
|
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
|
|
|
and release to ASX Market
|
|
|
Announcements
|
|
|
7 +Issue dates
Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.
Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.
-
Additional Options - 16 August 2019; and
-
Placement Options - 16 August 2019 (subject to shareholder approval).
|
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
478,237,975
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
(ASX:LKE)
|
52,512,693 (subject to
|
Listed Options
|
Shareholder
|
(ASX:LKEO)
|
Approval of issue of
|
|
Placement Options)
|
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
|
Number
|
+Class
|
|
|
|
1.
|
5,052,083
|
1.
|
Unlisted options -
|
|
|
|
D Class - Exercise
|
|
|
|
price $0.05, expiry
|
|
|
|
date
|
21
|
October
|
|
|
|
2019.
|
|
|
|
2.
|
9,500,000
|
2.
|
Unlisted
|
Options,
|
|
|
|
exercise
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
$0.28,
|
expiry date
|
|
|
|
31 December 2020.
|
3.
|
5,555,000
|
3.
|
Unlisted
|
Options,
|
|
|
|
exercise
|
|
price
|
|
|
|
$0.09, expiry date
|
|
|
|
5 September 2020.
|
4.
|
2,500,000
|
4.
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Notes
|
|
|
|
issued
|
|
by
|
the
|
|
|
|
Company
|
on
|
|
|
|
21 December
|
2018
|
|
|
|
($250,000
|
|
|
|
|
remaining
|
plus
|
|
|
|
accrued interest)
|
5.
|
405,000
|
5.
|
Unsecured
|
|
|
|
|
Convertible Notes
|
|
|
|
per
|
|
Securities
|
|
|
|
Agreement
|
as
|
|
|
|
notified to ASX on
|
|
|
|
28 February
|
2019
|
|
|
|
($405,000
|
|
|
|
|
remaining
|
from
|
|
|
|
initial
|
|
$1.65m
|
|
|
|
convertible note)
N/A
|
|
|