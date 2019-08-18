Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

|
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement,
application for quotation of additional securities
and agreement
Name of entity
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
ABN
49 079 471 980
Part 1 - All issues
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Listed Options (LKEOB)
52,512,693
3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price
and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
Listed Options with an expiry date of 15 June 2021 and an exercise price of $0.10 (see full terms of the Listed Options set out in the Company's prospectus dated 23 July 2019).
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
the date from which they do
the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
No, this is a new class of options, however the fully paid ordinary shares
issued on exercise of the Listed Options will, from their date of issue, rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares then on issue.
5
Issue price or consideration
Nil consideration for the issue of Listed
Options, exercise price is $0.10 per option.
6
Purpose of the issue
|
See Section 1.2 of the Prospectus released to
|
the ASX on 23 July 2109.
the acquisition of assets, clearly
|
identify those assets)
6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1
6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Appendix 3B New issue announcement
6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
14,917,929
Approval was obtained at the Company's EGM held at 11:00am on 15 August 2019.
6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
6h
|
If +securities were issued under
|
N/A
rule
7.1A
for
non-cash
consideration,
state
date on
which valuation of consideration
was released to ASX Market
Announcements
6i
Calculate the entity's remaining
|
Refer to Annexure 1
|
issue capacity under rule 7.1 and
|
rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1
and release to ASX Market
Announcements
7 +Issue dates
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
19 August 2019
Number
+Class
478,237,975
Ordinary Shares
|
(ASX:LKE)
52,512,693
Listed Options
|
exercise price $0.10,
|
expiring on 15 June
|
2021 (ASX:LKEOB)
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Number
+Class
1.
5,052,083
1.
|
Unlisted options -
|
|
D Class - Exercise
|
|
price $0.05, expiry
|
|
date 21 October
|
|
2019.
|
2.
9,500,000
2.
|
Unlisted
|
Options,
|
exercise
|
|
$0.28, expiry date
|
|
31
|
December
|
2020.
|
3. 5,555,000
3.
|
Unlisted
|
Options,
|
|
exercise
|
|
|
$0.09, expiry date
|
|
5 September
|
4.
2,500,000
|
2020.
|
4.
|
Unsecured
|
|
Convertible
|
Notes
|
issued
|
|
|
Company
|
|
21 December
|
|
2018
|
($250,000
remaining
|
plus
|
accrued interest)
|
5.
|
|
5.
|
Unsecured
|
|
Convertible
|
Notes
|
per
|
|
Agreement
|
|
notified to ASX on
|
|
28 February 2019
|
|
($405,000
|
|
remaining
|
|
initial
|
$1.65m
|
convertible note)
N/A
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Part 2 - Pro rata issue
11
Is security holder approval
|
N/A
required?
|
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
N/A
renounceable?
|
13
Ratio in which the +securities will
|
N/A
be offered
|
+Class of +securities to which the
|
14
N/A
offer relates
|
15
+Record date to determine
|
N/A
entitlements
|
16
Will holdings on different
|
N/A
registers (or
subregisters) be
aggregated
|
|
|
entitlements?
|
Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations
