Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B Opens in a new Window

08/18/2019 | 11:42pm EDT

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Rule 2.7, 3.10.3, 3.10.4, 3.10.5

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 01/07/96 Origin: Appendix 5 Amended 01/07/98, 01/09/99, 01/07/00, 30/09/01, 11/03/02, 01/01/03, 24/10/05, 01/08/12, 04/03/13

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN

49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Listed Options (LKEOB)

52,512,693

3 Principal terms of the +securities (e.g. if options, exercise price

and expiry date; if partly paid +securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if +convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)

Listed Options with an expiry date of 15 June 2021 and an exercise price of $0.10 (see full terms of the Listed Options set out in the Company's prospectus dated 23 July 2019).

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

4 Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?

If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:

  • the date from which they do
  • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
  • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment

No, this is a new class of options, however the fully paid ordinary shares

issued on exercise of the Listed Options will, from their date of issue, rank equally with existing fully paid ordinary shares then on issue.

5

Issue price or consideration

Nil consideration for the issue of Listed

Options, exercise price is $0.10 per option.

6

Purpose of the issue

See Section 1.2 of the Prospectus released to

(If issued as consideration for

the ASX on 23 July 2109.

the acquisition of assets, clearly

identify those assets)

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

13 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

6d Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.1A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 2

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B New issue announcement

6e Number of +securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

14,917,929

Approval was obtained at the Company's EGM held at 11:00am on 15 August 2019.

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

37,594,764

N/A

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration,

state

date on

which valuation of consideration

was released to ASX Market

Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7 +Issue dates

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

19 August 2019

Number

+Class

478,237,975

Ordinary Shares

(ASX:LKE)

52,512,693

Listed Options

exercise price $0.10,

expiring on 15 June

2021 (ASX:LKEOB)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 3

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

1.

5,052,083

1.

Unlisted options -

D Class - Exercise

price $0.05, expiry

date 21 October

2019.

2.

9,500,000

2.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise

price

$0.28, expiry date

31

December

2020.

3. 5,555,000

3.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise

price

$0.09, expiry date

5 September

4.

2,500,000

2020.

4.

Unsecured

Convertible

Notes

issued

by

the

Company

on

21 December

2018

($250,000

remaining

plus

accrued interest)

5.

405,000

5.

Unsecured

Convertible

Notes

per

Securities

Agreement

as

notified to ASX on

28 February 2019

($405,000

remaining

from

initial

$1.65m

convertible note)

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3B Page 4

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Part 2 - Pro rata issue

11

Is security holder approval

N/A

required?

12

Is the issue renounceable or non-

N/A

renounceable?

13

Ratio in which the +securities will

N/A

be offered

+Class of +securities to which the

14

N/A

offer relates

15

+Record date to determine

N/A

entitlements

16

Will holdings on different

N/A

registers (or

subregisters) be

aggregated

for

calculating

entitlements?

  1. Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
  2. Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents

Note: Security holders must be told how their entitlements are to be dealt with.

Cross reference: rule 7.7.

N/A

N/A

19 Closing date for receipt of N/A acceptances or renunciations

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

04/03/2013

Appendix 3B Page 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 19 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 August 2019 03:41:08 UTC
