Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice Opens in a new Window

6 September 2019

CLEANSING NOTICE

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act"), Lake Resources N.L (the "Company") hereby provides notice that on 6 September 2019 the Company issued 45,319,508 new Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Please see the attached Appendix 3B for details on the share issue.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:

The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act; This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act; As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with: The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and As at the date of this notice, the Company is considering other types of capital raisings, however, these discussions are on-going and incomplete. Aside of this, there is no other

"excluded information" for the purposes of sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

