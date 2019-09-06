Log in
Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice Opens in a new Window

09/06/2019 | 02:57am EDT

ASX Market Announcements Office

6 September 2019

CLEANSING NOTICE

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act"), Lake Resources N.L (the "Company") hereby provides notice that on 6 September 2019 the Company issued 45,319,508 new Ordinary Shares in the Company.

Please see the attached Appendix 3B for details on the share issue.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:

  1. The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
  2. This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;
  3. As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
    1. The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
    2. Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
  5. As at the date of this notice, the Company is considering other types of capital raisings, however, these discussions are on-going and incomplete. Aside of this, there is no other

  6. "excluded information" for the purposes of sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours Sincerely,

Sinead Teague

Company Secretary

Lake Resources N.L.

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

  1. +61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement,

application for quotation of additional securities

and agreement

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Name of entity

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN

49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.

Part 1 - All issues

You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).

  1. +Class of +securities issued or to be issued
  2. Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued

Ordinary Shares (LKE)

45,319,508

3

Principal

terms

of

the

Fully Paid Ordinary Shares

+securities

(e.g. if

options,

exercise price and expiry date; if

partly

paid

+securities,

the

amount

outstanding

and

due

dates

for

payment;

if

+convertible

securities,

the

conversion price and dates for

conversion)

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

  1. Do the +securities rank equally in all respects from the +issue date with an existing +class of quoted +securities?
    If the additional +securities do not rank equally, please state:
    • the date from which they do
    • the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
    • the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
  3. Issue price or consideration
  4. Purpose of the issue
    (If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)

Yes

$0.045 per ordinary share

The purpose of the Issue is to raise funds for exploration expenditure, including to assist current funding for the PFS and pilot plant at the Kachi project; to initiate drilling at the Olaroz project and exploration at the Cauchari project, pay out the balance of outstanding Notes and general working capital purposes.

6a Is the entity an +eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?

If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h in relation to the +securities the subject of this Appendix 3B, and comply with section 6i

6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed

Yes

13 November 2018

6c Number of +securities issued N/A without security holder approval under rule 7.1

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

6d Number of +securities issued 45,319,508 with security holder approval

under rule 7.1A

6e Number of +securities issued N/A with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)

6f Number of +securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2

6g If +securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the +issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.

N/A

Issue Price: $0.045

15 day VWAP: $0.053

Issue Date: 6 September 2019

Source: Orient Capital

6h

If +securities were issued under

N/A

rule

7.1A

for

non-cash

consideration, state

date

on

which

valuation

of

consideration

was released

to

ASX Market Announcements

6i

Calculate the entity's remaining

Refer to Annexure 1

issue capacity under rule 7.1 and

rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1

and release to ASX Market

Announcements

7

+Issue dates

6 September 2019

Note: The issue date may be prescribed by ASX (refer to the definition of issue date in rule 19.12). For example, the issue date for a pro rata entitlement issue must comply with the applicable timetable in Appendix 7A.

Cross reference: item 33 of Appendix 3B.

Appendix 3B

New issue announcement

8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

Number

+Class

478,237,975

Ordinary Shares

+ 45,319,508

(ASX:LKE)

523,557,483

52,512,693

Listed Options

exercise price $0.10,

expiring on 15 June

2021 (ASX:LKEOB)

9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)

10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)

Number

+Class

1.

5,052,083

1.

Unlisted options -

D Class - Exercise

price $0.05, expiry

date 21

October

2019.

2.

9,500,000

2.

Unlisted Options,

exercise

price

$0.28, expiry date

31

December

2020.

3. 5,555,000

3.

Unlisted

Options,

exercise

price

$0.09, expiry date

5 September 2020.

4.

2,500,000

-2,500,000

4.

Unsecured

0

Convertible Notes

issued

by

the

Company

on

21 December

2018

(Fully Repaid)

5.

405,000

5.

Unsecured

Convertible Notes

per

Securities

Agreement

as

notified to ASX on

28 February

2019

($405,000

remaining

from

initial

$1.65m

convertible note)

N/A

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 06 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2019 06:56:02 UTC
