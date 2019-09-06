Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3B and Cleansing Notice Opens in a new Window

|
ASX Market Announcements Office
6 September 2019
CLEANSING NOTICE
For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act"), Lake Resources N.L (the "Company") hereby provides notice that on 6 September 2019 the Company issued 45,319,508 new Ordinary Shares in the Company.
Please see the attached Appendix 3B for details on the share issue.
Pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:
-
The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;
-
This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;
-
As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:
-
-
The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and
-
Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and
-
As at the date of this notice, the Company is considering other types of capital raisings, however, these discussions are on-going and incomplete. Aside of this, there is no other
-
"excluded information" for the purposes of sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.
Yours Sincerely,
Sinead Teague
Company Secretary
Lake Resources N.L.
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Name of entity
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
ABN
49 079 471 980
We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
-
+Class of +securities issued or to be issued
-
Number of +securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
Ordinary Shares (LKE)
45,319,508
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
04/03/2013
|
Appendix 3B Page 1
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
Appendix 3B
New issue announcement
8 Number and +class of all +securities quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
|
9 Number and +class of all +securities not quoted on ASX (including the +securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
N/A
+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.
|
Appendix 3B Page 4
|
04/03/2013
