Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3Y Opens in a new Window

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/02/2019 | 05:13am EDT

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN

49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stuart Crow

Date of last notice

19 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest

(including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant

interest.

Date of change

25 June 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

3,814,094 - Ordinary Shares (LKE)

3,000,000 - Unlisted Options, expiry 31

December 2020, exercise price $0.28

156,250 - Unlisted options, expiry 21

October 2019, exercise price $0.05 (Class D)

Class

Ordinary Shares (LKE)

Number acquired

544,870

Number disposed

Nil

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Value/Consideration

$21,794.80

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated

valuation

No. of securities held after change

4,358,964 - Ordinary Shares (LKE)

3,000,000 - Unlisted Options, expiry 31

December 2020, exercise price $0.28

156,250 - Unlisted options, expiry 21

October 2019, exercise price $0.05 (Class D

Nature of change

Exercise of Unlisted Options (LKEUOP6)

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue

expiry date 15 June 2019 and exercise price

of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-

$0.04

back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder

N/A

(if issued securities)

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest

N/A

related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the

interest has changed

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

N/A

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated

valuation

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed

No

above traded during a +closed period where prior written

clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the

N/A

trade to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was

N/A

this provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 02 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 July 2019 09:12:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:38aBMG RESOURCES : Despatch of Notice of Meeting for a General Meeting
PU
05:38aEVERSHINE : 02 Jul 2019 (Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019)
PU
05:38aFDG KINETIC : Announcements and Notices - Final Results for the Year Ended 31 March 2019
PU
05:38aNISSIN FOODS : Plans to Invest approx. RMB180 Million to Build a New Production Plant in Zhuhai
AQ
05:36aDISCOVERY : Travel channel brings hit series 'ripley's believe it or not!' and 'ghost adventures' to san diego to headline panels at comic-con international
AQ
05:35aGLOBAL FASHION GROUP S.A. : Publication of the proportion of own shares held by the Company according to article 13 of the Luxembourg law dated 11 January 2008 relating to the transparency requirements for issuers of securities, as amended
EQ
05:33aWISDOM MARINE LINES : Announcement of the Record Date for Cash Dividend
PU
05:33aEEX EUROPEAN ENERGY EXCHANGE : to adjust the calculation method for the final settlement price of dairy products
PU
05:33aTNB TENAGA NASIONAL BERHAD : Kumpulan wang persaraan (diperbadankan) reference no. cs2-02072019-00051
PU
05:33aENM : 02 Jul 2019 Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Movements in Securities for the month ended 30 June 2019
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER BUSCH INBEV : AB InBev Unit Seeks to Raise Up to $9.8 Billion in Hong Kong IPO
2NIDEC CORPORATION : NIDEC : Completes Acquisition of Embraco, Whirlpool Corporation's Compressor Business
3STEEL & TUBE HOLDINGS LIMITED : STEEL & TUBE : Shareholder Newsletter for June 2019
4GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LTD : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : Monthly Return for the month ended 30/6/2019
5VALE : VALE : 07/01/2019 Vale announces dates for reporting of 2Q19 performance

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About