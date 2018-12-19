Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3Y - SC Opens in a new Window

Log in
News : Companies
Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3Y - SC

12/19/2018 | 09:20am CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

ABN

49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Stuart Crow

Date of last notice

7 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

15 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

4,064,094 - Ordinary Shares (LKE)

1,684,449 - Listed Options (LKEOA) expiry date 15 December 2018 and exercise price $0.20

156,250 - Unlisted options, expiry 21 October 2019, exercise price $0.05 (Class D)

3,000,000 - Unlisted Options, expiry 31 December 2020, exercise price $0.28

Class

Listed Options (LKEOA)

Number acquired

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number disposed

1,684,449 - Listed Options (LKEOA) expiry date 15 December 2018 and exercise price $0.20

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

N/A

No. of securities held after change

4,064,094 - Ordinary Shares (LKE)

156,250 - Unlisted options, expiry 21 October 2019, exercise price $0.05 (Class D)

3,000,000 - Unlisted Options, expiry 31 December 2020, exercise price $0.28

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Expiry of Listed Options (LKEOA).

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 19 December 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 December 2018 08:19:05 UTC



