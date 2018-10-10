Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3Y - SP

Appendix 3Y

Name of entity

ABN

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director Steve Promnitz Date of last notice 27 July 2018

Part 1 -Change of director's relevant interests in securities

Direct or indirect interest Direct Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder) Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest. Date of change 1) 9 October 2018 2) 9 October 2018 3) 5 October 2018 No. of securities held prior to change 13,758,124-Ordinary Shares (LKE) 625,508-Unlisted options, expiry 30 November 2018, exercise price $0.05 (Class C) 5,000,000-Unlisted Options, expiry 31 December 2020, exercise price $0.28 2,500,000-Unlisted Performance Rights (LTI Plan) Class 1) Ordinary Shares (LKE)

2) Unlisted Performance Rights (LTI Plan)

3) Ordinary Shares (LKE) 4)

2) Ordinary Shares (LKE)

Number acquired 1) 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares (LKE)

2) N/A

3) N/A Number disposed 1) N/A

2) (2,500,000) Unlisted Performance Rights

3) 750,000 Ordinary Shares (LKE) Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation 1) Nil cash consideration

2) Nil cash consideration

3) $0.08 per shares for a total consideration of $60,000 No. of securities held after change 15,508,124-Ordinary Shares (LKE) 625,508-Unlisted options, expiry 30 November 2018, exercise price $0.05 (Class C) 5,000,000-Unlisted Options, expiry 31 December 2020, exercise price $0.28 Nature of change Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back 1) Conversion of LTI Performance Rights

2) Conversion of LTI Performance Rights

3) Off-market trade

Part 2- Change of director's interests in contracts

Detail of contract N/A Nature of interest N/A Name of registered holder (if issued securities) N/A Date of change N/A No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed N/A Interest acquired N/A Interest disposed N/A

Value/Consideration Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation N/A Interest after change N/A

Part 3-+Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required? Yes If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period? Yes If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided? 28 September 2018

