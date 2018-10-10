Log in
Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3Y - SP

10/10/2018 | 09:23am CEST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's InterestNotice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information anddocuments given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 49 079 471 980

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Steve Promnitz

Date of last notice

27 July 2018

Part 1 -Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note:In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director"should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Date of change

1) 9 October 2018

2) 9 October 2018

3) 5 October 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

13,758,124-Ordinary Shares (LKE)

625,508-Unlisted options, expiry 30 November 2018, exercise price $0.05 (Class C)

5,000,000-Unlisted Options, expiry 31 December 2020, exercise price $0.28 2,500,000-Unlisted Performance Rights (LTI Plan)

Class

  • 1) Ordinary Shares (LKE)

  • 2) Unlisted Performance Rights (LTI Plan)

  • 3) Ordinary Shares (LKE)

4)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

2) Ordinary Shares (LKE)

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Number acquired

  • 1) 2,500,000 Ordinary Shares (LKE)

  • 2) N/A

  • 3) N/A

Number disposed

  • 1) N/A

  • 2) (2,500,000) Unlisted Performance Rights

  • 3) 750,000 Ordinary Shares (LKE)

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

  • 1) Nil cash consideration

  • 2) Nil cash consideration

  • 3) $0.08 per shares for a total consideration of $60,000

No. of securities held after change

15,508,124-Ordinary Shares (LKE)

625,508-Unlisted options, expiry 30 November 2018, exercise price $0.05 (Class C)

5,000,000-Unlisted Options, expiry 31 December 2020, exercise price $0.28

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

  • 1) Conversion of LTI Performance Rights

  • 2) Conversion of LTI Performance Rights

  • 3) Off-market trade

Part 2- Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" shouldbe disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's InterestNotice

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3-+Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?

Yes

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

Yes

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

28 September 2018

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011 Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 10 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2018 07:22:08 UTC
