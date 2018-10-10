Lake Resources NL : Appendix 3Y - SP

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's InterestNotice
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Name of entity
ABN
LAKE RESOURCES N.L. 49 079 471 980
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Steve Promnitz
Date of last notice
27 July 2018
Part 1 -Change of director's relevant interests in securities
Direct or indirect interest
Direct
Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)
Date of change
1) 9 October 2018
2) 9 October 2018
3) 5 October 2018
No. of securities held prior to change
13,758,124-Ordinary Shares (LKE)
625,508-Unlisted options, expiry 30 November 2018, exercise price $0.05 (Class C)
5,000,000-Unlisted Options, expiry 31 December 2020, exercise price $0.28 2,500,000-Unlisted Performance Rights (LTI Plan)
Class
4)
2) Ordinary Shares (LKE)
Number acquired
Number disposed
-
1) N/A
-
2) (2,500,000) Unlisted Performance Rights
-
3) 750,000 Ordinary Shares (LKE)
Value/Consideration
-
1) Nil cash consideration
-
2) Nil cash consideration
-
3) $0.08 per shares for a total consideration of $60,000
No. of securities held after change
15,508,124-Ordinary Shares (LKE)
625,508-Unlisted options, expiry 30 November 2018, exercise price $0.05 (Class C)
5,000,000-Unlisted Options, expiry 31 December 2020, exercise price $0.28
Nature of change
|
Part 3-+Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a+closed period where prior written clearance was required?
Yes
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?
Yes
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?
28 September 2018
