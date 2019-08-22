Lake Resources NL : Cauchari 506M High Grade Lithium Brine Discovery Opens in a new Window

ASX Market Announcements Office 23 August 2019

FINAL RESULTS CONFIRM HIGH GRADE LITHIUM DISCOVERY AT CAUCHARI

Wide 506m Interval Highlights Potential Size of Lithium Brine Project

Lithium brines intersected over 506m from 102m to a greater depth of 608m, the base of hole.

Higher grades averaged 493 mg/L lithium in final results over a wide interval totaling 343m from

Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina, with highest results of 540mg/L lithium.

Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina, with highest results of 540mg/L lithium. Results confirm a significant discovery interpreted as an extension to the neighbouring world- class project, which has similar results of 580mg/L lithium average grade in Indicated resource ( 1 ) and is under construction for production next year.

) and is under construction for production next year. Cauchari results boost confidence in pending drilling now being finalised for Lake's Olaroz project, aiming to repeat the success at Cauchari.

Positive outlook follows an increased focus by downstream battery companies on the benefits of low-cost brine production from the Lithium Triangle.

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today high-grade final results from its 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project which confirm a significant discovery, interpreted as an extension to the world-class neighbouring project moving to production next year in the heart of the Lithium Triangle.

The high-grade results averaged* 493 mg/L lithium over 343m (from 117m to 460m), up to 540 mg/L, with a Li/Mg ratio of 2.9. These results are similar to the adjoining major Cauchari project of Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) which has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 17.9Mt LCE at 581 mg/L lithium (Apr 2019 NI 43-

( 1 ). Lake's results lead to an interpretation of an extension of the adjoining project, with a marginal difference in grade, in the same basin (refer table below with the range of lithium grades and intervals).

Brines were intersected over 506m from 102m to 608m. Lower flow rates below 465m depth led to the hole being completed at 608m. A test sample of almost the entire hole averaged 444 mg/L lithium over 476m from 132m down to 608m. The drillhole has had slotted casing installed to allow for future testing.

Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz commented: "Independent assays and detailed sampling from Lake's Cauchari drilling has conclusively demonstrated it is an extension to the adjoining large resources - a project with the world's largest defined lithium brine resource. We are in the same basin and confident of growing the project with further drilling given we have a 7km strip along the salt lake. The approach to drill brines under alluvial cover around a salt lake has been proven and we aim to repeat that approach at our Olaroz project.

"This boosts confidence in the planned drilling being prepared at our 100% owned Olaroz Lithium Brine Project, with the goal of extending the brines that hosts current production by Orocobre (ASX.ORE). Olaroz has the potential to be another standalone project, with Lake aiming to have three defined lithium brine projects in the heart of the Lithium Triangle from where low-cost lithium production comes. Significantly for investors, major Chinese producer Ganfeng Lithium invested a combined US$397 million to acquire a 50% stake in its Cauchari project, demonstrating the value of such large, low cost lithium brine producing projects. Our discussions continue with potential development partners for our 100% owned Kachi Lithium Brine Project where a pre- feasibility study is underway together with a pilot plant."