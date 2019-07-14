Lake Resources NL : Cauchari Discovery Multiple Lithium Zones Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : Cauchari Discovery Multiple Lithium Zones

07/14/2019

ASX Market Announcements Office

15 July 2019

MULTIPLE LITHIUM BRINE ZONES DISCOVERED AT CAUCHARI

Results Boost 100% Owned Project Located Among Major Producers

  • Discovery of multiple lithium brines over a 144m interval at Lake's 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina.
  • Results from 340 to 538 mg/L lithium with high flows show potential for future production, adjoining other projects progressing to production from 2020 in the heart of the Lithium Triangle.
  • Brine zones confirm continuity from similar brines in adjoining world-class major projects. The hole was terminated at 460m due to less permeable clay horizons from 326m, although conductive brines were intersected at 356m and 386m and will be reported shortly.
  • Detailed sampling to be completed by end July together with casing prior to the rig moving to
    Lake's Olaroz Project.

In a major boost for its 100% owned project, Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today the discovery of multiple lithium brines over a zone of 144 metres (from 172 - 316m) at its Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Argentina. The results show the potential for future production, with Cauchari adjoining other projects advancing towards production in the heart of the Lithium Triangle.

Lithium values from 340 to 538 mg/L were returned from multiple high flow brines with low Mg/Li ratios of 2.7-

3.0. The brine zones and target sand horizon were intersected higher in the sequence than expected. The hole was terminated at 460m, after having encountered less permeable clay horizons from 326m with conductive brines at 356m and 386m.

Detailed sampling with a packer instrument is underway from 387m up the hole, to be followed by analysis, casing and geophysics, with the rig next to be moved to Lake's Olaroz Project to start drilling.

The brine zones confirm continuity from similar brines in adjoining major billion dollar projects progressing to production from 2020 located in the heart of the Lithium Triangle (see Figures 1-6), including Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (LAC) and the Advantage Lithium (AAL)/ Orocobre joint venture that are attracting significant corporate transactions (refer ASX announcement 28 May 2019 for past results from adjoining projects).

Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "Lake has a major discovery here at Cauchari, with the potential to expand the zones in further drilling. The target brine zone has high grades and flow rates but intersected higher than anticipated and has all the same hallmarks of the adjoining project which is now moving into production. This is a great discovery adding to the development projects in the Lithium Triangle."

"Lake wants to build on these exciting Cauchari results. We next plan to drill for the first time on our leases at Olaroz, which is now a focus given these favourable results and where we are targeting a 30km belt as an extension to the adjoining production area, to show its potential before more drilling at Cauchari."

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

1

T: +61 2 9299 9690

"If successful, Olaroz would provide a third advanced project, adding to Cauchari and our world-class Kachi project which will be essential new supply as demand for lithium rises over the next nine years due to the lithium- ion battery revolution in energy and transport"

For further information please contact:

Steve Promnitz

Follow Lake Resources on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Lake_Resources

Managing Director

Follow Lake Resources on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/lake-resources/

+61 2 9188 7864

steve@lakeresources.com.au

http://www.lakeresources.com.au

Figure 1: Section of drillhole at Cauchari with the 144m brine zone, results and geological comments on stratigraphy.

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

2

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Figure 2: Foraco diamond drill rig (right) and rotary rig at Cauchari overlooking the Cauchari salt lake and development of the adjoining pre-production areas of Ganfeng / Lithium Americas.

Figure 3: Lithium bearing brines flowing out of the drill head (pale yellow upside down cup shape) from high pressure horizons

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

3

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Figure 4: Location of LKE's drill operations at Cauchari in relation to Advantage Lithium/Orocobre & Gangfeng/Lithium

Americas leases. (Note: The marked boundaries are indicative only. Please refer to the detailed map).

Lake Drilling

Interpreted

Basin

Margin

Figure 5: Cauchari Lithium Project, with adjoining Ganfeng / Lithium Americas project and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium project showing interpreted West Fan Unit and the targeted Lower Sand Unit (Orocobre announcement and Advantage Lithium announcement 24/04/19 - Figure 7.10 from NI43-101 report). Lake interprets the western boundary (left hand side) to be steep and faulted rather than dipping 45 degrees as in this diagram.

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

4

T: +61 2 9299 9690

34m

@ 741 mg/L Li

Lake drill hole

Figure 6: Cauchari Lithium Project, with adjoining Ganfeng / Lithium Americas combined resource and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium combined resource with (Orocobre announcements 7/11/2017, 4/12/2017, 18/01/2018, 15/03/19; Advantage Lithium announcement 5/3/2018, 10/01/2019, 7/03/19, 24/04/19). (Third Party Resource details summarised in LKE's ASX announcement dated 6 Sept 2018)

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

5

T: +61 2 9299 9690

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 15 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 July 2019 01:39:02 UTC
