Lake Resources NL : Cleansing Notice Opens in a new Window

03/11/2019 | 01:55am EDT

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)

ASX Market Announcements Office

11 March 2019

CLEANSING NOTICE

For the purposes of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act 2001 (Cth) (the "Corporations Act"), Lake Resources N.L (the "Company") hereby provides notice that on 11 March 2019 the Company has issued 835,020 new Ordinary Shares in LKE at $0.0494 per share following the conversion of Convertible Notes in to Ordinary Shares.

Please see the attached Appendix 3B for details on the share issue.

Pursuant to the provisions of section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act, the Company states that:

  • (a) The securities were issued without disclosure under Part 6D.2 of the Corporations Act;

  • (b) This notice is being given under section 708A(5)(e) of the Corporations Act;

  • (c) As at the date of this notice, the Company has complied with:

    • (i) The provisions of Chapter 2M of the Corporations Act as they apply to the Company; and

    • (ii) Section 674 of the Corporations Act; and

  • (d) As at the date of this notice, there is no excluded information as defined in sections 708A(6)(e), 708A(7) and 708A(8) of the Corporations Act.

Yours Sincerely,

Andrew Bursill Company Secretary Lake Resources N.L.

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX: LKE

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9188 7864 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 05:54:09 UTC
