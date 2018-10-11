Lake Resources NL : Corporate Governance Statement and Appendix 4G

2018 CORPORATE GOVERNANCE STATEMENT

This corporate governance statement sets out Lake Resources NL's(Company) current compliance with the ASX CorporateGovernance Council'sCorporate Governance Principles and Recommendations (ASX Principles and Recommendations) during the financial year ended 30 June 2018.

The Company and the board of the Company (Board) have operated for the entire year in accordance with the ASX Corporate Governance Principles and Recommendations 3rd Edition and as required under ASX listing rules unless otherwise stated below. It should be noted that the small size of the Company and the specialised nature of the mineral exploration industry has necessitated modification in the application of some of the recommendations, whilst endeavouring to keep faith with the underlying principles of the recommendations. For many of the recommendations the Company achieved the standard required. For some recommendations, where certain aspects of the recommendation are considered by the Board to be unduly onerous for a company of the size of Lake Resources, the Company has implemented alternative arrangements. This corporate governance statement discloses the extent to which the Company has followed the ASX Principles and Recommendations.

This corporate governance statement is current as at 11 October 2018 and has been approved by the Board. It is available on the Company's website atwww.lakeresources.com.au.

Comply

ASX Principles and Recommendations

(Yes/No)Explanation

Lay solid foundations for management and oversight

1.1.1.

A listed entity should disclose:

Yes

(a) the respective roles and responsibilities of its board and management; and

(b) those matters expressly reserved to the board and those delegated to management.

The Board is responsible for the performance and overall corporate governance of the Company including the strategic direction, selection of executive directors, establishing goals for management and monitoring the achievement of those goals and approval of budgets.

Day to day management of the Company's affairs andimplementation of the corporate strategy are delegated by the Board to the managing director and ultimately to senior contract employees.

For the purposes of the proper performance of their duties, the directors are entitled to seek independent advice at the Company's expense,unless the Board determines otherwise. The Board schedules meetings on a regular basis and other meetings as and when required.

The Company has not formally established the functions reserved to the board and those delegated to senior executives in accordance with Recommendation 1.1 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council. Given the small size of the company and the limited scope of its activities, the board has not considered it necessary to formulate a formal board charter at this time.

1.2. A listed entity should:

Yes

A brief biography of each director is published on the Company's

(a) undertake appropriate checks before appointing a person, or putting forward to security holders a candidate for election as a director; and (b) provide security holders with all material information in its possession relevant to a decision on whether or not to elect or re-elect a director. 1.3. A listed entity should have a written agreement with each director and senior executive setting out the terms of their appointment. Yes 1.4. The company secretary of a listed entity should be accountable directly to the board, through the chair, on all matters to do with the proper functioning of the board. Yes

Explanationwebsite and in the annual financial reports of the Company.

In accordance with Recommendation 1.2, appropriate background checks are carried out prior to the appointment of new directors in respect of checking qualifications and experience, and screening for bankruptcy or criminal convictions.

Directors are elected by shareholders and, in accordance withthe Company's constitution; no Director mayhold office for a period longer than three years without standing for re-election by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting. Each Director appointed by the board of directors during the year will also, inaccordance with the Company's constitution, stand for re-election at the next annual General Meeting following his or her appointment. The Managing Director is not subject to this clause as per the Constitution.

The Board ensures that the Notice of Meeting sent to all shareholders prior to the AGM includes all material information obtained by the Company to enable shareholders to make an informed decision in respect of the re-election of directors at the AGM.

The Company has written agreements in place with its current directors setting out the terms of their appointment.

The Company Secretary reports directly and is accountable to the Board in relation to all governance matters. The Company Secretary advises the board members on governance matters, implements adopted governance procedures and coordinates circulation of meeting agendas and papers. The appointment and removal of the Company Secretary is decided by the Board.

1.5. A listed entity should: No (a) have a diversity policy which includes requirements for the board or a relevant committee of the board to set measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity and to assess annuallyboth the objectives and the entity'sprogress in achieving them; (b) disclose that policy or a summary of it; and (c) disclose as at the end of each reporting period the measurable objectives for achieving gender diversity set by the board or a relevant committee of the board in accordance with theentity'sdiversity policy and its progress towards achieving them, and either: (1) the respective proportions of men and women on the board, in senior executive positions and across the whole organisation (including howthe entity has defined "senior executive" for thesepurposes); or

(2)if the entity is a "relevant employer" under theWorkplace Gender EqualityAct, the entity's most recent "Gender Equality Indicators",as defined in and published under that Act. 1.6. A listed entity should: No (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of the board, its committees and individual directors; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was undertaken in the reporting period in accordance with that process. 1.7. A listed entity should: No (a) have and disclose a process for periodically evaluating the performance of its senior executives; and (b) disclose, in relation to each reporting period, whether a performance evaluation was Because of the small size of the Company and the limited scope of its operations, the Company has not established or disclosed a formal process for evaluation of senior executives. As with performance evaluation of directors, performance evaluation for executives is a discretionary matter for consideration by the entireboard and in the normal course of events, the board reviews the

The Board recognizes the importance of diversity in the workplace including gender, ethnicity, cultural background and age. The Company does not discriminate on any of these grounds for appointments, remuneration or promotion or other matters. However because of the small size of the Company and the limited scope if its operations, the Company has not developed or made formal disclosures in accordance with Recommendation 1.5 of the ASX Corporate Governance Council.

It should be noted that the Company has only one permanent employee-its exploration activities are usually undertaken bycontractors and consultants on an "as-needed" basis.

Because of the small size of the Company and the limited scope of its operations, the Company has not established or disclosed a formal process for evaluation of the Board, Board Committees or individual directors. Nor has it been considered necessary to seek outside assistance in performance evaluation.

undertaken in the reporting periodperformance of the executives and management as a whole.in accordance with that process.

2.2.1.

Structure the board to add valueThe board of a listed entity should:

(a)have a nomination committee which: (1) has at least three members, a majority of whom are independent directors; and (2) is chaired by an independent director, and disclose: (3) the charter of the committee; (4) the members of the committee; and

(5) as at the end of each reporting period, the number of times the committee met throughout the period and the individual attendances of the members at those meetings; or

(b)if it does not have a nomination committee, disclose that fact and the processes it employs to address board succession issues and to ensure that the board has the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience, independence and diversity to enable it to discharge its duties and responsibilities effectively.

2.2. A listed entity should have and disclosea board skills matrix setting out the mix of skills and diversity that the Board currently has or is looking to achieve in its membership.

2.3. A listed entity should disclose:

(a) the names of the directors considered by the board to be independent directors;

(b) if a director has an interest, position, association or relationship of the type described in Box 2.3

YesThe Company does not have a nomination committee at the present time because of the small size of the company and the limited scope of its operations.

The Board are dedicated to building long-term value in the Company for shareholders. The small size of the Company and the specialist nature of the minerals exploration industry have generally led shareholders to place importance on increasing shareholder value by having a board with strong industry experience.

The high-risk nature of exploration funding has also led to shareholders preferring directors to be directly or indirectly involved in the provision of capital.

The Board currently has three directors - two non-executive directors and one executive director. Eachdirector's biography iscontained within the annual financial report of the Company andis available on the Company's website.

The Company does not currently have a board skills or diversity matrix. The Board considers that such a matrix is not necessary given the small size of the company and the limited scope of its operations. Adoption of a board skills and diversity matrix would be considered if there is a material change in the scope and activities of the Company and its Board.

YesThe Chair, Mr Stuart Crow, appointed on 14 November 2016, is a non-executive director and shareholder, yet is not a substantial security holder of the Company that it would breach the factors relevant to assessing the independence of a director per box 2.3. The Board considers that Mr Crow has demonstrated the appropriate experience, skills and integrity to act independently and without compromise in the best interests of the company, its

but the board is of the opinion that it does not compromise the independence of the director, the nature of the interest, position, association or relationship in question and an explanation of why the board is of that opinion; and (c) the length of service of each director. 2.4. A majority of the board of a listedentity should be independent directors. Yes 2.5. The chair of the board of a listed entityshould be an independent director and, in particular, should not be the same person as the CEO of the entity. Yes 2.6. A listed entity should have a programfor inducting new directors and provide appropriate professional development opportunities for directors to develop and maintain the skills and knowledge needed to perform their role as directors effectively. Yes

Explanationshareholders and the community.

Mr Nick Lindsay was appointed on 18 July 2017 and is considered to be independent by the Board.

The Board has a majority of independent directors.

Consistent with the size of the Group and its activities, the Board is currently comprised of three (3) directors, of which two are currently considered to be an independent director.

The Chair, Mr Stuart Crow, is a non-executive director.

Whilst Mr Crow is a shareholder of the Company he is deemed not to be a substantial security holder and therefore meets the criteria as set out in the ASX guidance on corporate governance.

Mr Promnitz is Managing Director.

The directors have the appropriate balance of skills, knowledge, experience and diversity to enable them to perform their roles and responsibilities effectively. The directors are also involved in other public companies and they attend seminars and industry conferences which enable them to maintain their understanding of relevant industry matters and technical advancements. TheBoard ensures that its members understand the company'soperations, including site visits where appropriate.