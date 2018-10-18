Lake Resources NL : Drilling underway at Cauchari lithium brine project

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)

ASX Market Announcements Office

18 October 2018

DRILLING UNDERWAY AT CAUCHARI LITHIUM BRINE PROJECT

•Drilling anticipated to show likely extension of high-grade lithium brines from adjoining proven lithium resources of Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas and Orocobre/Advantage Lithium.

•Second rig mobilised to drill pre-collar rotary holes to 100 metres to accelerate assay results.

•Lake drilling four holes over 1,500 metres-first results end October/early November.

Argentine-focused lithium exploration and project development companyLake Resources NL (ASX: LKE)has started drilling at the 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project (See Figure 1).

A second drill rig (rotary rig) has been mobilised to drill pre-collar holes to 100 metres depth to assist the diamond rig through the upper gravels into the brine sequence. The rig is on-route to site and arrives this weekend. It will expedite the drill program in an effort to achieve earlier assay results from drilling.

Four holes (1,500 metres) are planned with each drillhole initiated with a pre-collar well to 100 metres depth, except for drill hole #1. The second drillhole is located approximately 2500 metres north of drill hole #1.

Drilling is anticipated to show a likely extension to the high grade lithium brines of Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas and Orocobre/Advantage Lithium in adjacent properties (Figures 2,3,4). Third party drill results on the here include 600-705mg/L lithium with high flow rates close to the lease boundary (*1). Based on recent seismic lines, Lake expects these high-grade lithium brines to extend into its leases and brine bearing sediments are estimated to extend to 300-400 metres deep, based on the interpretation of the seismic line completed by Lake.

Lake originally secured the 18,000 hectare Olaroz-Cauchari leases in early 2016 and is the only ASX junior exploration/development company with a large lease portfolio within this proven lithium brine province.

Managing Director Steve Promnitz said:"We aim to repeat the high grade lithium results in neighbouring drill holes 400-500 metres away in what is a proven and very large lithium resource. The Cauchari drilling is in the same basin and marks a key milestone for Lake after more than two years of preparatory work including securing the necessary permits and undertaking detailed geological modelling. It is great to be on the ground with the drillsturning."

For further information please contact:

Steve Promnitz Follow Lake Resources on Twitter: Managing Director https://twitter.com/Lake_Resources +61 2 9188 7864 steve@lakeresources.com.au http://www.lakeresources.com.au

Released through:Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 (0) 413 150 448

Lake Resources N.L.(ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

1

T:+61 2 9299 9690E:lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

Ganfeng / Lithium Americas Camp

Hole #1

Ganfeng / Lithium Americas Camp

Hole #1

Hole #1

Figure 1 a,b,c,d: Lake'sCauchari Lithium Project-View looking north west from first diamond drill hole across the Cauchari salt lake towards adjoining Ganfeng Lithium / Lithium Americas resource and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium resource.

Drill rig looking east.

Figure 2. Cauchari Lithium Project, with adjoining SQM / Lithium Americas resource and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium resource with summary drill results (Orocobre announcements 7/11/2017, 4, /12/2017, 18/01/2018, Advantage Lithium announcement 5/3/2018).

Hole #2

Hole #1

Figure 3. Cauchari Lithium Project, showing initial drill hole location and interpreted cross section planned to intersectthe extension of the sand unit inferred to extend into Lake's leases from adjoining Orocobre / Advantage Lithiumresource and Ganfeng Lithium / Lithium Americas resource (previously SQM / Lithium Americas) with brine bearing sediments to around 400m depth (Source: Advantage Lithium NI 43-101 (*1))

Figure 4. Cross section with targeted high grade brine horizon and third party drill results.

Footnotes:

(*1): Drill results released by Orocobre (ASX:ORE) from their market releases on the ASX on 18 April 2018, 29 June 2018 and 19 Sept 2018.

Competent Person's Statement -Cauchari Lithium Brine Project

The information contained in this ASX release relating to Exploration Results has been compiled by Mr Andrew Fulton. Mr Fulton is a Hydrogeologist and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Association of Hydrogeologists. Mr Fulton has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves.

Andrew Fulton is an employee of Groundwater Exploration Services Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Lake Resources NL. Mr Fulton consents to the inclusion in this announcement of this information in the form and context in which it appears. The information in this announcement is an accurate representation of the available data from initial exploration at the Cauchari project.

About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its 3 lithium brine projectsand 1 hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~180,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdingsprovide the potential to provide security

of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project.Drilling at

Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 22km long and over 400m deep. Drilling over Kachi is aimed to produce an exploration target and resource statement in 2018, anticipated in Oct 2018. A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions and is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near-term.

The three key brine projects, Kachi, Olaroz/Cauchari, and Paso, are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin asOrocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoinsGanfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, with high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates drilled immediately across the lease boundary.

