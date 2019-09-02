Lake Resources NL : Extension of Voluntary Suspension Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : Extension of Voluntary Suspension

09/02/2019

3 September 2019

ASX Compliance Pty Ltd

20 Bridge Street

SYDNEY NSW 2000

By email: tradinghaltssydney@asx.com.au

Dear Alex,

REQUEST FOR FURTHER ONE DAY VOLUNTARY SUSPENSION

In accordance with listing rule 17.2, Lake Resources NL. (ASX:LKE) ("Lake" or the "Company") requests a further one day voluntary suspension on its securities pending the release of an announcement to the market in relation to a material capital raising.

The Company requests that the voluntary suspension be effective immediately and remain in place until the earlier of the commencement of normal trade on Wednesday, 4 September 2019 or the release of an announcement by the company in relation to capital raising.

The Company is not aware of any reason the voluntary suspension should not be extended.

Yours faithfully,

Sinead Teague

Company Secretary

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 03 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 September 2019 01:24:01 UTC
