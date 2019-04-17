Lake Resources NL : Foraco drill rig commences drilling at Cauchari Opens in a new Window

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)
|
ASX Market Announcements Office
|
18 April 2019
FORACO DRILL RIG COMMENCES DRILLING AT CAUCHARI
•Larger diamond drill rig has commenced drilling at Lake's Cauchari project with capability to drill up to 500 metres
•Two rigs now operating at Cauchari targeting various depths
•LKE now has greater certainty to produce assays from a ~350-450m deep target sand horizon
Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) is pleased to confirm that a second, larger diamond drill rig operated by Foraco Argentina SA has commenced drilling at Lake's 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project (Figure 1).
The larger more capable diamond drill rig is targeting a sand horizon estimated between 350-450 metres deep and will drill to 500 metres. Two rigs are now operational at Cauchari and reporting results from both drill holes is LKE's immediate priority.
Foraco is the third largest global mineral driller, operates in 22 countries and has a global fleet of drilling rigs with a well-trained international workforce and a proven track record.
Foraco's drilling program will occur concurrently with current rotary rig drilling operations. The rotary rig has drilled to a depth of 234m and is targeting a shallower sand horizon of between 300-350m.
Both Lake's rigs are operating ~500m from where Ganfeng/Lithium Americas is about to drill three new holes including one production hole on their adjacent leases. Lake is targeting exactly the same san horizons.
Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said from site: "With one successful drill hole, we can demonstrate the extension of the adjoining resource which is the largest in the world and rapidly being developed into production next year. We have every confidence in Foraco's drilling capabilities and experience to produce the representative samples we need. It is inspirational to see 40 trucks operating next door with excavators building massive evaporation ponds and roads within sight of our drill rigs. Lake is drilling in a Grade A location for lithium brines."
For further information please contact:Steve Promnitz
Managing Director +61 2 9188 7864 steve@lakeresources.com.au
Released through: Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 (0) 413 150 448
|
Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE
|
|
Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
|
1
T:+61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au
Figures 1: Foraco rig arriving at Cauchari
Figure 2: Foraco rig alongside existing rotary rig at Cauchari
|
Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE
|
|
Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
|
2
T: +61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au
Figures 3: Rotary rig currently operating at site and at 234m deep
Figures 4: Location of LKE's drill operations at Cauchari in relation to Advantage Lithium/Orocobre & Gangfeng/Lithium Americas leases
|
Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE
|
|
Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
|
3
T:+61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au
Figures 5: Cauchari Lithium Project, with adjoining Ganfeng / Lithium Americas resource and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium resource with (Orocobre announcements 7/11/2017, 4/12/2017, 18/01/2018, 15/03/19; Advantage Lithium announcement 5/3/2018, 10/01/2019, 1/04/19). (Third Party Resource details summarised in LKE's ASX announcement dated 6 Sept 2018)
|
Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE
|
|
Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
|
4
T:+61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au
Figures 6: Cauchari Lithium Brine Project , showing passive seismic survey results (A-A') and reflector extending to 400m deep, and a cross section showing extension of the sand unit (West Fan Unit) inferred to extend into Lake's leases from adjoining Orocobre / Advantage Lithium resource and Ganfeng / Lithium Americas resource (Source: Advantage Lithium NI 43-101 (*2)) Repeated from LKE ASX announcement 31 August 2018).
About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.
The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target grading in the range of 310 mg/L to 210 mg/L lithium 1(refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).
A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 25000 mg/L lithium. Phase 1 Engineering Study results have shown operating costs forecast at US$2600/t LCE in the lowest cost quartile 2. This process is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.
The Olaroz-Cauchari and Paso brine projects are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy Province. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, with high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates drilled immediately across the lease boundary.
An additional new rig is being deployed to increase the depth capacity and speed of the drill rig currently at Cauchari. High fluid pressures, while encouraging, have meant that conditions are challenging. Results are expected to extend the proven resources in adjoining properties into LKE's area. This will be followed by drilling extensions to the Olaroz area in LKE's 100% owned Olaroz leases.
Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project with Ganfeng announcing a US$237 million for 37% of the Cauchari project previously held by SQM, followed by a further US$160 million to increase Ganfeng's equity position to 50% on 1 April 2019, together with a resource that had doubled to be the largest on the planet. Ganfeng then announced a 10 year lithium supply agreement with Volkswagen on 5 April 2019. Nearby projects of Lithium X were acquired via a takeover offer of C$265 million completed March 2018. The northern half of Galaxy's Sal de Vida resource was purchased for US$280
|
Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE
|
|
Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia
|
5
T:+61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Lake Resources NL published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 02:37:05 UTC