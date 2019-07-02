Lake Resources NL : Further Conductive Brines Cauchari Opens in a new Window

|
|
3 July 2019
FURTHER CONDUCTIVE BRINES IN CAUCHARI DRILLING
-
Further conductive brines have been intersected with high flows at Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina.
-
Drill rig currently below 300m targeting a 350-450m horizon within the next 7-10 days that is anticipated to show higher lithium values within a sand horizon.
-
Results show continuity of lithium brine horizons from adjoining world-class major project in pre-production stage.
Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today further conductive brines with high flows were intersected in drilling at its 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Argentina as the hole progresses to the target depth.
The drill rig is below 300m, after having encountered challenging drilling conditions due to high fluid pressures and gravel/sand horizons. The target is a sand horizon estimated between 350-450m which has recorded higher lithium values and fluid flows in the adjoining project.
Recent lithium brine results with lithium values up to 538 mg/L show continuity of a number of lithium brine horizons into Lake's leases from adjoining major projects (Figures 1-4) in pre-production with Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (LAC). Conductive brines under pressure were intercepted and sampled at a depth around 290m, with high conductivities and density readings of 1.200 g/cm3. This further increases Lake's confidence in Cauchari and Lake's ability to replicate the success of nearby multi-billion-dollar projects located in the heart of the Lithium Triangle.
Current drilling aims to unlock value from this exciting project, which is growing in scale located immediately adjacent to a world-class brine project in pre-production in the Lithium Triangle, approximately 500m from the Ganfeng/Lithium Americas Cauchari project.
Commenting on the latest update, Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "Lake is on track to finally reach the target horizon soon at Cauchari and declare a major discovery. A series of brine horizon continue to be intersected prior to the target horizon.
"Cauchari is rapidly gaining momentum as a highly valuable project for Lake, adding to our portfolio of 100% owned projects in the heart of the Lithium Triangle, including Olaroz and the world-class Kachi project. With talks progressing with potential development partners, we are in an excellent position to deliver increased value for shareholders."
For further information please contact:Steve Promnitz
Managing Director +61 2 9188 7864 steve@lakeresources.com.au
|
Figure 1: Foraco diamond drill rig (right) and rotary rig at Cauchari overlooking the Cauchari salt lake and development of the adjoining pre-production areas of Ganfeng / Lithium Americas.
Figure 2: Lithium bearing brines flowing out of the drill head (pale yellow upside down cup shape) from high pressure horizons
|
Figure 3: Foraco diamond drill rig (left) and rotary rig at Cauchari.
Lake Drilling
Interpreted
Basin
Margin
Figure 4: Cauchari Lithium Project, with adjoining Ganfeng / Lithium Americas project and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium project showing interpreted West Fan Unit and the targeted Lower Sand Unit (Orocobre announcement and Advantage Lithium announcement 24/04/19 - Figure 7.10 from NI43-101 report). Lake interprets the western boundary (left hand side) to be steep and faulted rather than dipping 45 degrees as in this diagram.
|
34m
@ 741 mg/L Li
Lake drill hole
Figure 5: Cauchari Lithium Project, with adjoining Ganfeng / Lithium Americas combined resource and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium combined resource with (Orocobre announcements 7/11/2017, 4/12/2017, 18/01/2018, 15/03/19; Advantage Lithium announcement 5/3/2018, 10/01/2019, 7/03/19, 24/04/19). (Third Party Resource details summarised in LKE's ASX announcement dated 6 Sept 2018)
|
Table 1: Cauchari Lithium Project - details of drill-hole locations
|
|
Exploration
|
|
|
Drilling
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
|
|
Azimuth
|
|
|
Assay
|
|
|
Lithium
|
|
|
Magnesium
|
|
|
Potassium
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Easting
|
|
|
Northing
|
|
|
Elevation
|
|
|
Depth
|
|
|
/ Dip
|
|
|
Interval
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Hole
|
|
|
Method
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(mg/L)
|
|
|
(mg/L)
|
|
|
(mg/L)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
(deg)
|
|
|
(m)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
136m
|
148
|
|
586
|
|
1290
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
186m
|
452
|
|
1590
|
|
4330
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
186m
|
480
|
|
1650
|
|
4580
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
196m
|
|
TBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
214m
|
|
TBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CW01D01
|
|
Diamond
|
3418810
|
|
7373543
|
|
3948
|
|
205 (*)
|
|
90
|
|
|
256m
|
|
TBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
261m
|
538
|
|
1200
|
|
3270
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
274m
|
|
TBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
280m
|
|
TBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
286m
|
|
TBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TBA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CW01R02
|
|
Rotary
|
3418801
|
|
7373545
|
|
3948
|
|
230 (*)
|
|
90
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
* = Hole advancing, not completed
Coordinates are Argentine POSGAR Zone3 (UTM19)
Competent Person's Statement - Kachi Lithium Brine Project
The information contained in this ASX release relating to Exploration Results has been compiled by Mr Andrew Fulton. Mr Fulton is a Hydrogeologist and a Member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists and the Association of Hydrogeologists. Mr Fulton has sufficient experience that is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposit under consideration and to the activity being undertaken to qualify as a competent person as defined in the 2012 edition of the Australasian Code for Reporting of Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. Andrew Fulton is an employee of Groundwater Exploration Services Pty Ltd and an independent consultant to Lake Resources NL. Mr Fulton consents to the inclusion in this announcement of this information in the form and context in which it appears.
About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)
Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply, scalable as required, which is demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.
The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).
|
