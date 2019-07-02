Lake Resources NL : Further Conductive Brines Cauchari Opens in a new Window

ASX Market Announcements Office 3 July 2019

FURTHER CONDUCTIVE BRINES IN CAUCHARI DRILLING

Further conductive brines have been intersected with high flows at Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina.

Drill rig currently below 300m targeting a 350-450m horizon within the next 7-10 days that is anticipated to show higher lithium values within a sand horizon.

350-450m horizon within the next 7-10 days that is anticipated to show higher lithium values within a sand horizon. Results show continuity of lithium brine horizons from adjoining world-class major project in pre-production stage.

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today further conductive brines with high flows were intersected in drilling at its 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Argentina as the hole progresses to the target depth.

The drill rig is below 300m, after having encountered challenging drilling conditions due to high fluid pressures and gravel/sand horizons. The target is a sand horizon estimated between 350-450m which has recorded higher lithium values and fluid flows in the adjoining project.

Recent lithium brine results with lithium values up to 538 mg/L show continuity of a number of lithium brine horizons into Lake's leases from adjoining major projects (Figures 1-4) in pre-production with Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (LAC). Conductive brines under pressure were intercepted and sampled at a depth around 290m, with high conductivities and density readings of 1.200 g/cm3. This further increases Lake's confidence in Cauchari and Lake's ability to replicate the success of nearby multi-billion-dollar projects located in the heart of the Lithium Triangle.

Current drilling aims to unlock value from this exciting project, which is growing in scale located immediately adjacent to a world-class brine project in pre-production in the Lithium Triangle, approximately 500m from the Ganfeng/Lithium Americas Cauchari project.

Commenting on the latest update, Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "Lake is on track to finally reach the target horizon soon at Cauchari and declare a major discovery. A series of brine horizon continue to be intersected prior to the target horizon.

"Cauchari is rapidly gaining momentum as a highly valuable project for Lake, adding to our portfolio of 100% owned projects in the heart of the Lithium Triangle, including Olaroz and the world-class Kachi project. With talks progressing with potential development partners, we are in an excellent position to deliver increased value for shareholders."