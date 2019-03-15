Lake Resources NL : Half Yearly Report and Accounts Opens in a new Window

Lake Resources NL

ABN 49 079 471 980

Interim Report - 31 December 2018

The directors present their report, together with the financial statements, on the consolidated entity (referred to hereafter as the 'consolidated entity') consisting of Lake Resources NL (referred to hereafter as the 'company' or 'parent entity') and the entities it controlled at the end of, or during, the half-year ended 31 December 2018.

Directors

The following persons were directors of Lake Resources NL during the whole of the financial half-year and up to the date of this report, unless otherwise stated:

Stuart Crow (Non-Executive Chairman)

Stephen Promnitz (Managing Director)

Nicholas Lindsay (Non-Executive Director)

Principal activities

The principal activities of the entities within Lake Resources NL (Lake) are:

● Exploration and development of lithium brine projects and lithium hard rock projects

● Exploration for minerals.

Lake is focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced.

Review of operations

The loss for the consolidated entity after providing for income tax amounted to $1,210,673 (31 December 2017: $1,947,717).

Kachi Lithium Brine Project - Catamarca Province, Argentina

Lake Resources' 100%-owned Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Catamarca Province, NW Argentina, covers a consolidated package of 36 mining leases recently expanded to 69,000 hectares (170,000 acres), centred around a previously undrilled salt lake within a large lithium brine-bearing basin. Kachi is one of the few salt lakes in Argentina with substantial identified lithium brines fully controlled by a single owner.

The Kachi Project maiden JORC Mineral Resource estimate released in late November 2018 is 4.4 million tonnes of contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) at an average grade of 211 mg/L lithium and Mg/Li ratio of 4.7 in Inferred and Indicated categories extending to 400m below the surface in porous permeable sediments. This comprises 1 Mt LCE as Indicated Resource, and 3.4 Mt of LCE as Inferred Resource. In total, this represents 1,092,500 tonnes of lithium metal (4.4 million tonnes of lithium carbonate), and 30 million tonnes of potassium chloride. This places Kachi in the top 10 lithium brine projects globally, and is a similar size to the major lithium brine producers in Argentina and Chile. The brine-bearing sediments remain open at depth and laterally, with the opportunity for resource expansion through additional deeper drilling and extending the exploration footprint

The Phase 1 Engineering Study with technology partner Lilac Solutions using Lilac's direct extraction process on the Kachi brines, shows potential for lithium production costs to be US$2600/tonne (+/-30%), which is in the lowest quartile of the cash cost curve. High lithium recoveries of 85-90% were confirmed from multiple brine samples, with lithium concentrations greater than 25,000 mg/L produced from ~300 mg/L lithium brine. An on-site pilot plant is planned for 2019 as part of pre-feasibility study (PFS), which is a precursor to full-scale commercial project offering rapid, low-cost production with low environmental impact.

Olaroz - Cauchari & Paso Lithium Brine Projects - Jujuy Province, Argentina

Lake holds leases over ~45,000 hectares in two areas in Jujuy Province in NW Argentina, known as the Olaroz - Cauchari Lithium Brine Project and the Paso Lithium Brine Project. Both are 100% owned by Lake. Tenure was confirmed with a landmark agreement entered into with the Jujuy provincial government on 28 February 2018.

The leases at Cauchari extend 11 km north-south of the adjoining development project owned by Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas and being in the same basin, show strong potential to display lithium in the same aquifers. Advantage Lithium/Orocobre which are also in the same basin have recently reported a 6-fold increase in resources to 3 million tonnes LCE.

Drilling is ongoing at Cauchari, which will be followed by Olaroz. High fluid pressures experienced downhole are most encouraging geologically, but have made drilling progress challenging and to date, have prevented reaching the targeted horizons and collecting representative brine samples.

Brine- conditions encountered in Lake's drill holes demonstrate that the contiguous high grade lithium brine producing basin extends into the Company's leases as already evidenced in the seismic geophysics, with aquifers expected at 300-400

metres depth.. Third party drill results nearby include 600-705mg/L lithium with high flow rates close to the lease boundary. This includes recently reported 611mg/L lithium with high flow rates from a deeper sand unit.

At Olaroz, which is north of Cauchari, Lake's leases extend over 30 kilometres east and north of the adjoining Orocobre's

Olaroz lithium production leases. Approvals for drilling are in the final phase of permitting.

Catamarca Lithium Pegmatite Project - Catamarca Province, Argentina

The Company exercised an option agreement in September 2018 with Petra Energy SA and has since expanded the lease holdings and applications to over 80,000 hectares of outcropping pegmatites with lithium potential within Catamarca Province in NW Argentina.

Field programmes have reinforced the view that the 150 kilometre-long belt favourably hosts significant lithium mineralisation as spodumene in large pegmatite swarms. At Ancasti, which is the initial focus of Lake's exploration, pegmatites crop out at

relatively low altitudes (300-1500m and there is good year-round access. The pegmatite targets were recognised following a study of past lithium (spodumene) producing mines, satellite image interpretation and field visits by Lake's geologists. This

has resulted in new exploration models being developed which clearly show potential for the belt to host large-scale deposits.

Further exploration activities will be conducted including field based XRF analysis to vector in on potential new targets, followed by trenching and auger sampling. Drill locations will then be defined by these results.

Financing

The Company recently secured a $1.65 million financing package via the issue of unsecured convertible securities

("Securities") to a North American investor, Amvest Capital Inc., that has been a strong supporter of new energy projects

and the resources sector. Additionally, Lake has the option to increase the size of the facility up to $5 million. Amvest Capital Inc (acting through Mann Mann Jensen Partners LP) served as North American placement agent to the financing.

The initial funds received from the issue of the Securities are being used by the Company primarily towards advancing the

PFS at Kachi, accelerating the drilling at the Cauchari project, and working capital. Further funding will be used for drilling at the Olaroz project. Separately some of the Company's December 2018 Notes have been recently retired.

This financing forms part of the Company's longer-term strategy of securing support from North American investors to advance and validate the Company's Argentinian lithium projects. The funding support will enable the Company to complete

the pre-feasibility study (PFS) at its Kachi Lithium Brine Project while also ramping up drilling activities at the highly prospective Cauchari and Olaroz projects. Progressing the PFS at Kachi is a priority as the project is considered one of the top 10 global lithium brine resources and is one of the last 100% owned lithium brine basins not yet subject to an agreement with a strategic partner or offtake arrangement.

Investor Relations activity

Lake recently engaged US based consultants, RB Milestone Group LLC ("RBMG"), in North America to broaden access to a wider investor audience. This initialises an enhanced program for Lake whereby RBMG will provide strategic planning, market intelligence and research initiatives, as well as business referrals related to business development and general corporate opportunities. The program allows Lake to reach a wider audience of financial and strategic professionals across the United States and Canada. These services will help Lake communicate its corporate characteristics to applicable investment and media outlets in that region.

Corporate activity continues unabated in the lithium brine sector in Argentina with a C$111 million cash offer for LSC Lithium (TSX-V: LSC) from an oil and gas operator PlusPetrol.

Significant changes in the state of affairs

There were no significant changes in the state of affairs of the consolidated entity during the financial half-year.

Matters subsequent to the end of the financial half-year

On 27 February 2019, the shareholders approved the issue of 4,950,000 options to the convertible note holders (as disclosed in Note 5). The options are exercisable at $0.20 each and expire on 25 June 2020.

On 28 February 2019, the Company announced a $1.65 million finance package was completed via the issue of unsecured convertible securities ('Securities') to a North American investor, with the option to increase the size of the facility up to $5 million. Key terms of the convertible securities include:

a) The Securities will be issued with a face value of $1.00 each.

b) The Securities rank equally amongst themselves and at least equally with all other direct, unsubordinated and unsecured obligations of the Issuer.

c) The Securities will have the benefit of a negative pledge as regards the encumbrance of its present and future assets or revenues. Security may be granted where the Company obtains the prior consent of the Investor or grants security to the Investor on equal terms with any new security interest (Negative Pledge).

d) The Securities may be converted into fully paid ordinary shares in the Issuer ('Shares') within 5 Business Days of receipt of a conversion notice from the Investor at 90% of three Volume Weighted Average Price ('VWAP') of the Shares selected by the investor for the 20 Trading Days ending on the date of the conversion notice.

e) The Securities will mature on the date that is 18 months from their date of issue.

f) The interest is fixed at 15% per annum, compounded monthly, payable quarterly in advance in cash.

g) The investor will initially be issued 5,555,000 options exercisable at $0.09 in connection with the funding of the $1.65 million.

On 11 March 2019, the Company has reached an agreement with the individual holders of the 9,900,000 convertible notes that were issued by the Company on 21 December 2018 ("Notes") such that that the Company will repurchase and retire the

Notes. The material terms of the repurchase and retirement are:

(1) The Notes will be repurchased by paying the face value of the notes together with the interest accrued as at the date of repurchase;

(2) The noteholders can elect to receive payment in cash or up to 25% of the total repayment consideration in ordinary shares in LKE at the issue price of 95% of the 10 day VWAP prior to the date of repurchase, or if there is a placement of ordinary equity in an equity capital raising by LKE (within 10 days prior to the repurchase date) at the same price as the equity capital raising; and

(3) The repurchase will be completed at a time agreed between the noteholder and LKE and in any event no later than 25 June 2019.

The Company has agreed to the completion of this retirement and repurchase with one noteholder in relation to 1,650,000 Notes on these terms with the repurchase to be 75% in cash and 25% in the Company's shares. As a result, 835,020 new ordinary shares were issued as part of the retirement and repurchase.

No other matter or circumstance has arisen since 31 December 2018 that has significantly affected, or may significantly affect the consolidated entity's operations, the results of those operations, or the consolidated entity's state of affairs in future financial years.

Auditor's independence declaration

A copy of the auditor's independence declaration as required under section 307C of the Corporations Act 2001 is set out immediately after this directors' report.

This report is made in accordance with a resolution of directors, pursuant to section 306(3)(a) of the Corporations Act 2001.

On behalf of the directors

___________________________ Steve Promnitz

Managing Director

15 March 2019