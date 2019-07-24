Lake Resources NL : Higher Lithium Grades Wider Interval at Cauchari Opens in a new Window

ASX Market Announcements Office 25 July 2019

HIGHER LITHIUM GRADES OVER WIDER INTERVAL OF 340M AT CAUCHARI

Cauchari Lithium Brines Similar to World-Class Neighbour

Higher grades averaging* 505 mg/L including zones of 540 mg/L shown in new definitive results over wider interval of 340m (120m to 460m) at Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina

Results similar to neighbouring world-class project which has 580mg/L lithium average grade in Indicated resource ( 1 ) where major lithium producer recently paid US$397 million to acquire 50% of the project.

world-class project which has 580mg/L lithium average grade in Indicated resource ( ) where major lithium producer recently paid US$397 million to acquire 50% of the project. Reaffirms Lake's confidence in its 100% owned project as being a major discovery in the heart of the Lithium Triangle, home to half the world's output at the lowest cost.

Further results expected in coming weeks from recently extended zone below 460m with current depth 540m and expected to deepen to 600m.

Following this major discovery, Lake intends to fast-track of the drill rig to its Olaroz project aiming to repeat the discovery success alongside current production over Lake's 14,000 hectares of 100% owned leases.

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today new definitive results from detailed packer sampling from its 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project that compare favourably to the world-class neighbouring project moving to production next year, reaffirming the Company's confidence in Cauchari's potential in the heart of the Lithium Triangle. Please see the table below showing the range of lithium grades and intervals.

The higher results of 340m averaging* 505 mg/L lithium, and up to 540 mg/L lithium, with a Li/Mg ratio of 2.9, compare favourably to similar results obtained from the adjoining major project advancing towards production. The Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cauchari project has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 17.9Mt LCE at 581 mg/L lithium (Apr 2019 NI 43-101) (1). The nearest drillhole of the Advantage Lithium (AAL)/ Orocobre joint venture averaged 198m at 450 mg/L lithium, within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.8Mt LCE at 476 mg/L lithium (Apr 2019 NI 43-101) (2). These neighbouring results are not LKE's results and no inference is made as to the potential of Lake's project. The grades are shown to provide a relevant comparison as Lake's view is that these are similar lithium brines in the same basin.

Major Chinese producer Ganfeng Lithium has invested a combined US$397 million, including debt support, to acquire a 50% stake in its Cauchari project, demonstrating the value of such projects in the Lithium Triangle, home to half the world's lithium output at the lowest cost.

Lake's definitive results from detailed sampling at Cauchari, in comparison to earlier preliminary results, vindicate the decision to extend drilling to approximately 600m depth, currently at 540m, following a brief pause at 460 metres depth.

Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "Lake is drilling next door to the largest defined lithium brine resource on the planet and our assay results mirror the grades of this project. These latest results have only