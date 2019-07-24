Lake Resources NL : Higher Lithium Grades Wider Interval at Cauchari Opens in a new Window

|
ASX Market Announcements Office
25 July 2019
HIGHER LITHIUM GRADES OVER WIDER INTERVAL OF 340M AT CAUCHARI
Cauchari Lithium Brines Similar to World-Class Neighbour
Higher grades averaging* 505 mg/L including zones of 540 mg/L shown in new definitive results over wider interval of 340m (120m to 460m) at Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, Argentina
Results similar to neighbouring world-class project which has 580mg/L lithium average grade in Indicated resource (1) where major lithium producer recently paid US$397 million to acquire 50% of the project.
Reaffirms Lake's confidence in its 100% owned project as being a major discovery in the heart of the Lithium Triangle, home to half the world's output at the lowest cost.
Further results expected in coming weeks from recently extended zone below 460m with current depth 540m and expected to deepen to 600m.
Following this major discovery, Lake intends to fast-track of the drill rig to its Olaroz project aiming to repeat the discovery success alongside current production over Lake's 14,000 hectares of 100% owned leases.
Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announced today new definitive results from detailed packer sampling from its 100% owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project that compare favourably to the world-class neighbouring project moving to production next year, reaffirming the Company's confidence in Cauchari's potential in the heart of the Lithium Triangle. Please see the table below showing the range of lithium grades and intervals.
The higher results of 340m averaging* 505 mg/L lithium, and up to 540 mg/L lithium, with a Li/Mg ratio of 2.9, compare favourably to similar results obtained from the adjoining major project advancing towards production. The Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Cauchari project has a Measured and Indicated Resource of 17.9Mt LCE at 581 mg/L lithium (Apr 2019 NI 43-101) (1). The nearest drillhole of the Advantage Lithium (AAL)/ Orocobre joint venture averaged 198m at 450 mg/L lithium, within a Measured and Indicated Resource of 4.8Mt LCE at 476 mg/L lithium (Apr 2019 NI 43-101) (2). These neighbouring results are not LKE's results and no inference is made as to the potential of Lake's project. The grades are shown to provide a relevant comparison as Lake's view is that these are similar lithium brines in the same basin.
Major Chinese producer Ganfeng Lithium has invested a combined US$397 million, including debt support, to acquire a 50% stake in its Cauchari project, demonstrating the value of such projects in the Lithium Triangle, home to half the world's lithium output at the lowest cost.
Lake's definitive results from detailed sampling at Cauchari, in comparison to earlier preliminary results, vindicate the decision to extend drilling to approximately 600m depth, currently at 540m, following a brief pause at 460 metres depth.
Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "Lake is drilling next door to the largest defined lithium brine resource on the planet and our assay results mirror the grades of this project. These latest results have only
further strengthened our recognition of the Cauchari project as a major discovery adding value for shareholders, given the prices paid for investment in nearby projects. In addition, this is now a wider pay zone of lithium brines than at the adjoining project. To use an analogy, we are in the same swimming pool, filled with sand, clay and lithium brines, and we still have more to come."
"While Cauchari is a potential company-maker for Lake, we are determined to fully exploit the value of our project pipeline. Following Cauchari, we are planning a new drilling program at our 100% owned Olaroz Lithium Brine Project, to test the same basin that also hosts current production. This has potential to be another standalone project to add to our exciting discovery at Cauchari and confirmed deposit at Kachi.
"Analysts continue to upgrade their forecasts for the lithium market, with Benchmark Mineral Intelligence and Wood Mackenzie both pointing to a major supply deficit by the early-to-mid 2020s and Macquarie analysts turning bullish as a result of automakers' expansion plans for electric vehicles.
Table 1: Summary lithium results and intervals from the drillhole at Cauchari .
Footnotes:
(*) Arithmetic average of values across interval without consideration of total interval. Final total interval values may change.
(*1): Cauchari-Olaroz Mineral Resource Statement of Lithium Americas/Ganfeng joint venture in a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed 1 April 2019 on the TSX-V, prepared by Ernest Burga (P.Eng), David Burga (P.Geo), Wayne Genck (P.Eng) and Daniel Weber (P.G., RM-SME) each of whom is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101, available publicly on SEDAR.
(*2): Cauchari Mineral Resource Statement of Advantage Lithium/Orocobre joint venture in a NI 43-101 Technical Report filed 19 April 2019 on the TSX-V and ASX, prepared by Fritz Reidel (CPG), who is a qualified person for the purposes of NI 43-101, available publicly on SEDAR.
Figure 1: Updated section of drillhole at Cauchari with the 340+m brine zone, results and geological comments.
Figure 2,3: Location of LKE's drill operations at Cauchari in relation to Advantage Lithium/Orocobre &
Gangfeng/Lithium Americas leases. (Note: The marked boundaries are indicative only. Please refer to the detailed map).
Inset - Lake drill hole
Lake drill hole
Figure 4: Cauchari Lithium Project, with adjoining Ganfeng / Lithium Americas combined resource and Orocobre / Advantage Lithium combined resource with (Orocobre announcements 7/11/2017, 4/12/2017, 18/01/2018, 15/03/19; Advantage Lithium announcement 5/3/2018, 10/01/2019, 7/03/19, 24/04/19). (Third Party Resource details summarised in LKE's ASX announcement dated 6 Sept 2018)
