Lake Resources NL : Higher grade lithium brine results - Cauchari -FNN interview Opens in a new Window

ASX Market Announcements Office 26 July 2019

HIGHER GRADE DEFINITIVE LITHIUM BRINES AT CAUCHARI

DISCUSSED IN LAKE - FNN INTERVIEW

Higher-grade definitive lithium brine results over a wide interval at Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, in Argentina.

The high-grade results are discussed in a video interview with Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz, at Finance News Network (FNN).

The interview can be accessed at: http://bit.ly/2JVk2IQ

The interview is also available on at Lake Resources' website, under Investors, Presentations and Videos http://www.lakeresources.com.au/investors/?page=presentations-videos

For further information please contact:

Steve Promnitz

Managing Director +61 2 9188 7864

steve@lakeresources.com.auhttp://www.lakeresources.com.au

About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply, scalable as required, which is demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).

A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 25000 mg/L lithium. Phase 1 Engineering Study results have shown operating costs forecast at US$2600/t LCE in the lowest cost quartile (refer ASX announcement 10 December 2018). This process is