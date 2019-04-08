Lake Resources NL : Issue of Bonus Options to Shareholders Opens in a new Window

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)

ASX Market Announcements Office 8 April 2019

ISSUE OF BONUS OPTIONS TO SHAREHOLDERS

•Bonus Options will be issued for nil consideration to Eligible Shareholders at a ratio of one (1) free Bonus Option for every seven (7) shares held at 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date (indicatively 17 April 2019).

•Bonus Options will have an exercise price $0.04 each, expiring on 15 June 2019 and, if exercised, will result in the issue of a second option (Additional Options) and each Additional Option will have an exercise price $0.10 each, expiring on 15 June 2021 and Lake intends to seek approval to list and trade the Additional Options on the ASX.

In recognition of the support from its shareholders Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) ACN 079 471 980 (Lake) wishes to advise that it intends to undertake a bonus issue of options (Bonus Options) to all shareholders with an address in Australia or New Zealand (Eligible Shareholders) at 5:00 pm (Brisbane time) on the Record Date (set out in the indicative timetable set out below).

As the Bonus Options will be issued for nil consideration, Lake is raising no capital from their issue. For every seven

(7)shares held at 5:00 pm (Sydney time) on the Record Date, Eligible Shareholders will be issued with one (1) free Bonus Option.

The Bonus Options will have an exercise price $0.04 each, expiring on 15 June 2019 and, if exercised, each will result in the allotment and issue of one (1) fully paid ordinary share in Lake. Lake will not seek listing of the Bonus Options on ASX.

Each Bonus Option, when exercised, will result in the issue of a second option (Additional Options).

The Additional Options will have an exercise price $0.10 each, expiring on 15 June 2021 and if exercised each will result in the allotment and issue of one (1) fully paid ordinary share in Lake. Lake intends to seek approval to list and trade the Additional Options on ASX.

The indicative timetable for the issue of Bonus Options and Additional Options is as follows:

Announcement of Option Offer to ASX 8 April 2019 Lodgement of Prospectus with ASIC 12 April 2019 Record Date for determining entitlements under 17 April 2019 the Bonus Options issue 5:00 pm (Sydney time) Issue of Bonus Options and despatch of new 18 April 2019 holding statements Bonus Options Expire 15 June 2019 Additional Options Expire 15 June 2021

As the dates set out above are indicative only, the Company reserves the right to amend them subject to the requirements of the Corporations Act and the ASX Listing Rules. The Prospectus will be available for download from the Company's website www.lakeresources.com.au as from the date of lodgement of the Prospectus with ASIC. A paper copy may be obtained from that time free of charge, by contacting Andrew Bursill, the Company

