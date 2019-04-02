Lake Resources NL : Kachi PFS to unlock Top 10 Global Lithium Brine Resource Opens in a new Window

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE) ASX Market Announcements Office 3 April 2019 KACHI PFS TO UNLOCK TOP 10 GLOBAL LITHIUM BRINE RESOURCE •Pre-feasibilitystudy (PFS) commences at Lake's Kachi Lithium Brine Project following securing of new investor support. •Kachi project ranked amongst top 10 global lithium brine resources, comprising a large lithium brine-bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide, and 400m to 800m deep with an Indicated and Inferred Resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (lithium carbonate equivalent) (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt). •Phase 1 engineering study has shown great potential for operating costs in the lowest cost quartile of US$2600/t LCE, using a direct extraction technique, which has shown 85-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 25,000 mg/L lithium. One of the Top 10 largest lithium brine resources globally is poised for development, with Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) announcing today the commencement of a pre-feasibility study (PFS) at its 100% owned Kachi Lithium Brine Project (Figure 2). It is located in a highly prospective area for lithium brine, being situated south of Livent/FMC's lithium production centre, which has been operating for over 20 years, and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca Province. The region has been subject to significant corporate transactions recently involving lithium brine assets, implying an acquisition cost of US$50-$110 million per 1 million tonnes of LCE resources. Lake recently announced a maiden resource for Kachi of 4.4 million tonnes lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) within an exploration target of 8-17 million tonnes LCE (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018). This occurs within consolidated mining leases enlarged to cover 69,000 hectares and covers almost the entire salt lake. This places the Kachi resource amongst the top 10 lithium brine resources globally, at a time when there is an increasing demand for new lithium supply sources and constrained production from major producers. In the coming weeks, an international engineering company will be announced to be working with Lake at Kachi on the PFS. This study will examine the project's technical and economic viability, including both conventional processing and direct extraction methods, project engineering design, product specifications, optimisation of recovery, and operating and capital costs. It is expected that there will be significant cost reductions (projected to be within the lowest quartile cash costs) and superior recoveries for direct extraction compared to evaporation ponds. As part of the project development, an on-site pilot plant is being planned to further assess the ion exchange technology developed by Lilac Solutions (refer ASX announcement 10 December 2018). Lake is currently in discussions with a number of parties with respect to production development funding and partnership at its Kachi project that would assist with financing the feasibility study that is likely to follow on from the PFS. The Company has sufficient funds from Amvest for the PFS. Lake's Managing Director Steve Promnitz said: "Today's announcement is a significant milestone for Lake and for the Kachi project, the most advanced of Lake's four wholly owned lithium projects in Argentina. The Kachi project has the potential to become a globally significant lithium brine resource and a major lithium producer. Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia 1 T:+61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia 2 T:+61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia 3 T:+61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia 4 T:+61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au