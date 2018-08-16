Lake Resources NL : (LKE) Boardroom Media Interview

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)

16 August 2018

BOARDROOM MEDIA INTERVIEW

Argentine-focused lithium exploration and project development companyLake Resources NL (ASX: LKE)advises that Managing Director, Mr Steve Promnitz, has spoken with Boardroom Media today todiscuss the Company'sexploration and development plans for its 100%-owned Cauchari Lithium Brine Project in Jujuy Province, Argentina.

The interview can be found at:https://www.boardroom.media/broadcast?eid=5b739d5932350f0dbf7d19bd

Background on Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its 3 lithium brine projects and 1 hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithiumsector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~180,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. Thelarge holdings provides the potential to provide security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The three key brine projects, Kachi, Olaroz/Cauchari, and Paso, are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. The Olaroz-Cauchari project islocated in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins SQM/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, wherehigh grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates have been drilled immediately across the lease boundary.

The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project.

Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 22km long and over 400m deep. Drilling over Kachi is aimed to produce a resource statement in 2018, anticipated in Oct 2018.

Drilling will commence in coming months at Olaroz-Cauchari now that tenure has been confirmed in a landmark agreement in

March 2018. This will provide several catalysts for the company's growth. Scope exists to unlock considerable value throughpartnerships and corporate deals in the near-term.

Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of SQM/Lithium Americas Olaroz/Cauchariproject with an equity/debt investment over $300 million and Advantage Lithium's equity transaction in some of Orocobre'sleases. LSC Lithium has also raised over $60 million on a large lease package in similar areas as Lake's properties. Nearbyprojects of Lithium X were recently acquired via a takeover offer of C$265 million completed March 2018. The northern half ofGalaxy's Sal de Vida resource was purchased for US$280 million by POSCO in June 2018

The demand for lithium continues to be strong for lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles, according to recent data from the leading independent battery minerals consultant - Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Supply continues to be constrained suggesting good opportunities for upstream lithium companies for many years.

