Lake Resources NL : LKE Investor Briefing and Webinar Opens in a new Window

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)

ASX Market Announcements Office

22 January 2019

LKE Investor Briefing and Webinar

Lake Resources Webinar -

Wednesday 23 Jan 2019 - 4.30pm New York time Thursday 24 Jan 2019 - 8.30am Sydney time

Lake Resources NL (ASX: LKE) is a lithium exploration and project development company, with lithium-brine assets in Argentine. It will be providing an investor briefing via Webinar based on the recently released investor presentation.

Lake's Managing Director, Steve Promnitz, will conduct a live Webinar on Wednesday 23 Jan 2019 - 4.30pm (New York time) and Thursday 24 Jan 2019 - 8.30am (Sydney time). A live audio webinar will be available on the Lake Resources website. Written questions may be submitted via the webcast.

For further information please contact:

Steve Promnitz Follow Lake Resources on Twitter: Managing Director https://twitter.com/Lake_Resources +61 2 9188 7864 steve@lakeresources.com.au http://www.lakeresources.com.au Released through: Ben Jarvis, Henry Jordan

Six Degrees Investor Relations, Sydney 2000 Australia +61 (0) 413 150 448 +61 (0) 413 271 538 henry.jordan@sdir.com.au

Trevor M. Brucato,

RB Milestone Group LLC, Stamford, CT 06902, USA +1-203-487-2981 tbrucato@rbmilestone.com www.rbmilestone.com

About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its three lithium brine projects and hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle, where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenement packages in Argentina (~200,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provide the potential to provide consistent security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The Kachi project covers 69,000 ha over a salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project in Catamarca

Province. Drilling at Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 20km long, 15km wide and 400m to 800m deep. Drilling over Kachi (currently 16 drill holes, 3100m) has produced a maiden indicated and inferred resource of 4.4 Mt LCE (Indicated 1.0Mt and Inferred 3.4Mt) within a 8-17 Mt LCE exploration target (refer ASX announcement 27 November 2018).

A direct extraction technique is being tested in partnership with Lilac Solutions, which has shown 80-90% recoveries and lithium brine concentrations in excess of 15000 mg/L lithium. Phase 1 Engineering Study results have shown operating costs forecast at US$2600/t LCE in the lowest cost quartile. This process is planned to be trialled on site in tandem with conventional methods as part of a PFS to follow the resource statement. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near term.

The Olaroz-Cauchari and Paso brine projects are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy Province. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located in the same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

1

T: +61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

production and adjoins Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, with high grade lithium (600 mg/L) with high flow rates drilled immediately across the lease boundary.

Two drill rigs are currently drilling at Cauchari with results anticipated to extend the proven resources in adjoining properties into LKE's area with results anticipated from November into December 2018. This will be followed by drilling extensions to the Olaroz area in LKE's 100% owned Olaroz leases.

Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas Cauchari project with Ganfeng announcing a US$237 million for 37% of the Cauchari project previously held by SQM. Nearby projects of Lithium X were acquired via a takeover offer of C$265 million completed March 2018. The northern half of Galaxy's Sal de Vida resource was purchased for US$280 million by POSCO in June 2018. LSC Lithium is under offer for C$111 million with a resource size half of Kachi. These transactions imply an acquisition cost of US$55-110 million per 1 million tonnes of lithium carbonate equivalent (LCE) in resources.

The demand for lithium continues to be strong for lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles, according to recent data from the leading independent battery minerals consultant, Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Supply continues to be constrained suggesting good opportunities for upstream lithium companies.

For more information on Lake, please visit http://www.lakeresources.com.au/home/

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

2

T: +61 2 9299 9690 E: lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au