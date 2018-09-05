Lake Resources NL : LKE partners with Lilac Solutions to advance Kachi Project

LAKE RESOURCES N.L. (ASX:LKE)

ASX Market Announcements Office

5 September 2018

LAKE RESOURCES AND LILAC SOLUTIONS PARTNER TO ADVANCE KACHI LITHIUM

BRINE PROJECT, ARGENTINA

•Partnership to advance a rapid, low cost method for direct extraction of lithium from brines at the Kachi Project

•Process aims to reduce the lead time to production, reduce operating costs and significantly increase recoveries to above 95% in less than 2 hours, rather than 9-24 months of evaporation in conventional methods

•Lake has reviewed a number of technologies and believes Lilac has an innovative method based on conventional ion exchange extractive techniques common in the industry. This new method will be trialed together with conventional methods

•The new process appears more environmentally sustainable than traditional methods, is easily scalable to increase production and has a smaller footprint

•LKE expects an initial resource at Kachi Project to be released in the next 8 weeks followed by a pre-feasibility study and strategic investment discussions

Argentine-focused lithium exploration and project development companyLake Resources NL (ASX: LKE)and

Lilac Solutions, Inc. ("Lilac") are pleased to announce a significant step forward in the development of Lake's100%-ownedKachi Lithium Brine Project in Argentina ("Kachi").

The companies have entered into a partnership to leverage Lilac's proprietary ion exchange technology (the

"Lilac Technology")for the Kachi brine with the goal of establishing a rapid, robust, and low-cost process for producing lithium at Kachi. Lilac is initiating engineering work to confirm low operating costs for direct production of lithium carbonate or lithium chloride at Kachi using the Lilac Technology.

The Kachi Lithium Brine Project covers 54,000 hectares (133,000 acres) over almost an entire lithium-bearing salt lake in Catamarca province, approximately 100 km (60 miles) south of FMC's Hombre Muerto Lithium brine production operation. FMC Corp has been operating its lithium business in Argentina for over 20 years.

Lilac Solutions is transforming lithium production with its innovative ion exchange technology for extraction of lithium from brine resources. Lilac deploys unique ion exchange media and related processes to extract lithium from a wide variety of brine resources with high recoveries, minimal costs, and rapid processing times. Benchtop testing of other brines has indicated recoveries over 95% in less than 2 hours versus 9-24 months in evaporation ponds. This approach eliminates the need for evaporation ponds, which are expensive to build, slow to ramp up, and vulnerable to weather fluctuations.

A significant environmental benefit comes from the removal of evaporation ponds as the footprint of the operation is significantly reduced. Further, the method allows for the remaining brine to be re-injected into the same aquifer from where it is sourced, without significantly adjusting the water quality, thereby preserving an aqueous resource in an arid environment.

Lake Resources N.L.(ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE

Suite 2, Level 10, 70 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, AustraliaT:+61 2 9188 7864E:lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

Lilac'stechnology can economically access brines with low lithium concentrations and high concentrations of other salts, such as magnesium. Cost advantages come from reduced time, higher recoveries and a simplified extraction flowsheet with fewer reagents. The technology is modular to suit various project sizes and integrates with conventional plant designs for production of battery-grade lithium carbonate and lithium hydroxide. The technology has been successfully tested with real brine samples across the Americas.

Lake and Lilacbelieve that combining Lake's scale and project experience with Lilac's technology and processexpertise will unlock the Kachi resource, enabling a rapid path to commercial production of lithium.

"Lake Resources isdelighted to be partnering with Lilac on a rapid, direct extraction process of lithium from brines. We have reviewed a number of technologies, and we consider Lilac to offer a compelling opportunity to be reviewed in tandem with conventional methods as part of a pre-feasibility study that we will commencesoon after the release of our initial resource," said Steve Promnitz, Managing Director of Lake Resources.

"The potential to reduce the timeline to production at low cost is a major advantage in the current marketwith a constrained supply of lithium. Increased recoveries indicate that a 300 mg/L lithium brine wouldproduce similar volumes of final product as a 600 mg/L lithium brine."

"Lake has potentially a very large resource at Kachi and this is a unique and compelling opportunity for us,"said David Snydacker, CEO of Lilac Solutions."Our team is confident that we can quickly adapt our system to the Kachi brine and establish a flowsheet with low operating costs. This engineering work is a significant first step in a swift process of bringing the Kachi project online and establishing a long-term, fruitful partnershipwith Lake Resources."

Figure 1. Conventional Process for lithium extraction of brines from evaporation ponds (left) versus Lilac'sinnovative

Ion Exchange method (right), which promises high recoveries in less than 2 hours versus 9-24 months using evaporation to concentrate the lithium.Lilac's method allows for the re-injection of brines to the aquifer from where it is sourced without significantly adjusting the water quality.

For further information please contact:

Steve Promnitz Managing Director +61 2 9188 7864steve@lakeresources.com.auhttp://www.lakeresources.com.au

Follow Lake Resources on Twitter:https://twitter.com/Lake_Resources

Released through:Ben Jarvis, Six Degrees Investor Relations: +61 (0) 413 150 448

Lake Resources N.L.(ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE Suite 2, Level 10, 70 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

T:+61 2 9188 7864E:lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au

About Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE)

Lake Resources NL (ASX:LKE, Lake) is a lithium exploration and development company focused on developing its 3 lithium brine projects and 1 hard rock project in Argentina, all owned 100%. The leases are in a prime location among the lithium sector's largest players within the Lithium Triangle where half of the world's lithium is produced. Lake holds one of the largest lithium tenementpackages in Argentina (~180,000Ha) secured in 2016 prior to a significant 'rush' by major companies. The large holdings provides the potential to provide security of supply demanded by battery makers and electric vehicle manufacturers.

The three key brine projects, Kachi, Olaroz/Cauchari, and Paso, are located adjacent to major world class brine projects either in production or being developed in the highly prospective Jujuy and Catamarca Provinces. The Olaroz-Cauchari project is located inthe same basin as Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production and adjoins SQM/Lithium Americas Cauchari project, with high grade lithium

(600 mg/L) with high flow rates drilled immediately across the lease boundary.

The Kachi project covers 50,000 Ha overa salt lake south of FMC's lithium operation and near Albemarle's Antofalla project. Drillingat Kachi has confirmed a large lithium brine bearing basin over 22km long and over 400m deep. Drilling over Kachi is aimed to produce a resource statement in 2018, anticipated in Oct 2018.

Drilling will commence in coming months at Olaroz-Cauchari now that tenure has been confirmed in a landmark agreement in March

2018. This will provide several catalysts for the company's growth. Scope exists to unlock considerable value through partnerships and corporate deals in the near-term.

Significant corporate transactions continue in adjacent leases with development of SQM/Lithium Americas Olaroz/Cauchari project with an equity/debt investment over $300 million and Advantage Lithium's equity transaction on some of Orocobre's leases. LSC Lithium has also raised over $60 million on a large lease package in similar areas as Lake's properties. Nearby projects of Lithium X were recently acquired via a takeover offer of C$265 million completed March 2018. The northern half of Galaxy's Sal de Vida resourcewas purchased for US$280 million by POSCO in June 2018

The demand for lithium continues to be strong for lithium ion batteries in electric vehicles, according to recent data from the leading independent battery minerals consultant - Benchmark Mineral Intelligence. Supply continues to be constrained suggesting good opportunities for upstream lithium companies for many years.

About Lilac Solutions

Lilac Solutions is a mining technology company based in Oakland, California. Lilac offers a full-service ion exchange technology for lithium extraction from brine resources that is cheap, fast, effective, and environmentally friendly, and that is adaptable to a wide variety of brine chemistries.

Lake Resources N.L.(ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE Suite 2, Level 10, 70 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, AustraliaT:+61 2 9188 7864E:lakeresources@lakeresources.com.au