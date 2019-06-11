Lake Resources NL : LR 7.1A Notice Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : LR 7.1A Notice

06/11/2019 | 11:39pm EDT

12 June 2019

ASX Market Announcements

Level 6, Exchange Centre

20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

Dear Sir/Madam

SHARE PLACEMENT: ASX LISTING RULE 7.1A.4(B) & 3.10.5A NOTICE

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE) ("Lake" or "Company") hereby provides notice to the ASX for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.4(B) that on 12 June 2019 it issued 29,776,445 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, of which 20,615,515 ordinary shares were issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A ("ASX LR 7.1A Placement").

The issue price for the 20,615,515 ordinary shares that were issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A was $0.09 per share, with a total of A$1,855,396.35 funds raised before costs.

Pursuant to the provisions of ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A in which the issue of 20,615,515 ordinary shares were made under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A, the Company states that:

  1. The ASX LR 7.1A Placement of 20,615,515 ordinary shares represented 4.67% of the expanded ordinary shares on issue of the Company, resulting in a dilution to the existing holders of ordinary securities by that amount;
  2. The Company considered the ASX LR 7.1A Placement as the most efficient and expedient method for raising the funds required by the Company for its funding requirements. Fees paid in relation to the Share placement totalled approximately $120,000.

For and on behalf of the Board,

Andrew Bursill

Company Secretary

Lake Resources N.L.

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney, NSW 2000, Australia

T: +61 2 9299 9690

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 12 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 June 2019 03:38:02 UTC
