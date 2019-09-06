Lake Resources NL : LR 7.1A Notice Opens in a new Window

6 September 2019

SHARE PLACEMENT: ASX LISTING RULE 7.1A.4(B) & 3.10.5A NOTICE

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE) ("Lake" or "Company") hereby provides notice to the ASX for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A and ASX Listing Rule 7.1A.4(B) that on 6 September 2019 it issued 46,126,664 fully paid ordinary shares in the Company, in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A ("ASX LR 7.1A Placement").

The issue price for the 45,319,508 ordinary shares issued in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 7.1A was $0.045 per share, with a total of A$2,039,378 in funds raised before costs.

Pursuant to the provisions of ASX Listing Rule 3.10.5A in which the issue of 45,319,508 ordinary shares were made under ASX Listing Rule 7.1A, the Company states that:

The ASX LR 7.1A Placement of 45,319,508 ordinary shares represented 8.656% of the expanded ordinary shares on issue of the Company, resulting in a dilution to the existing holders of ordinary securities by that amount;

The Company considered the ASX LR 7.1A Placement as the most efficient and expedient method for raising the funds required by the Company for its funding requirements. Fees paid in relation to the Share placement totalled $111,000

Lake Resources N.L.

Lake Resources N.L. (ABN 49 079 471 980) ASX:LKE

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000, Australia