Lake Resources NL : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting/Proxy Form Opens in a new Window

Lake Resources N.L.
Level 5, 126 Phillip Street
http://www.lakeresources.com.au
Sydney NSW 2000
ACN: 079 471 980
Lake Resources N.L.
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting Explanatory Statement | Proxy Form
27 February 2019
11:00AM AEDT
Address
Automic Level 5
126 Phillip Street Sydney NSW 2000
This Notice of Meeting should be read in its entirety.
If Shareholders are in doubt as to how they should
vote, they should seek advice from their professional
advisers prior to voting.
Venue and Voting Information
The Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders to which this Notice of Meeting relates will be held at 11:00am AEDT on 27 February 2019 at Automic, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000.
Your vote is important
The business of the Extraordinary General Meeting affects your shareholding and your vote is important.
Voting in person
To vote in person, attend the Extraordinary General Meeting on the date and at the place set out above.
Voting by proxy
To vote by proxy, please use one of the following methods:
Your Proxy instruction must be received not later than 48 hours before the commencement of the Meeting. Proxy Forms received later than this time will be invalid.
Power of Attorney
If the proxy form is signed under a power of attorney on behalf of a shareholder, then the attorney must make sure that either the original power of attorney or a certified copy is sent with the proxy form, unless the power of attorney has already provided it to the Share Registry.
Corporate Representatives
If a representative of a corporate shareholder or a corporate proxy will be attending the Meeting, the representative should bring to the Meeting adequate evidence of their appointment, unless this has previously been provided to the Share Registry.
Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting
Notice is hereby given that an Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of Lake Resources N.L. (ACN 079 471 980) will be held at 11:00am AEDT on 27 February 2019 at Automic, Level 5, 126 Phillip Street, Sydney NSW 2000 (Meeting).
The Explanatory Statement to this Notice of Meeting provides additional information on matters to be considered at the Extraordinary General Meeting. The Explanatory Statement and the Proxy Form form part of this Notice of Meeting.
The Directors have determined pursuant to Regulation 7.11.37 of the Corporations Regulations 2001 (Cth) that the persons eligible to vote at the Extraordinary General Meeting are those who are registered Shareholders at 11:00am AEDT on 25 February 2019. Terms and abbreviations used in this Notice of Meeting and Explanatory Statement are defined in the Glossary.
Resolutions
1.
Resolution 1 - Ratification of prior issue of Shares
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the Shareholders ratify 15,000,000 shares for the purposes and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying the Notice."
Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 1 by or on behalf of:
However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:
-
(i) it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
-
(ii) it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
2.
Resolution 2 - Ratification of prior issue of Convertible Notes
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"That for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.4 and for all other purposes, the Shareholders ratify 9,900,000 convertible notes for the purposes and on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying the Notice."
Voting Exclusion Statement: The Company will disregard any votes cast in favour of Resolution 2 by or on behalf of:
However, the Company will not disregard a vote if:
-
(i) it is cast by a person as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with the directions on the proxy form; or
-
(ii) it is cast by the Chair as proxy for a person who is entitled to vote, in accordance with a direction on the proxy form to vote as the proxy decides.
3.
Resolution 3 - Approval of the issue of Options
To consider and, if thought fit, to pass the following resolution as an Ordinary Resolution:
"That, for the purposes of ASX Listing Rule 7.1 and for all other purposes, the Shareholders approve the issue of 15,000,000 unlisted options to the holders of Convertible Notes as identified under Resolution 2 on the terms and conditions set out in the Explanatory Statement accompanying this Notice of Meeting"