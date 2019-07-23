Lake Resources NL : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B Opens in a new Window

Investor support provided through the conversion of bonus options and a placement in June.

First drilling planned for Olaroz following drilling at Cauchari, after more than 3 years permitting.

Pilot plant nearing construction for the Kachi Project using direct lithium extraction process of Lilac Solutions, expected to produce a premium low impurity product at low cost as demonstrated in Phase 1 Engineering Study

Results are consistent with similar results from the adjoining large scale projects advancing towards production including Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC).

Discovery of multiple lithium brines over a 288m interval at Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, with results from 340 - 548 mg/L lithium as hole continues with further results awaited.

LKE Qtr Rpt End June 2019

LAKE RESOURCES N.L.

QUARTERLY REPORT ENDING 30 JUNE 2019

Lake Resources NL is an exploration and development company with one of the largest lithium lease holdings in Argentina in the heart of the Lithium Triangle, with over 200,000 hectares comprising four prime lithium projects, namely three brine and one hard rock project.

The Cauchari and Olaroz Projects in Jujuy Province are being drilled for the first time, adjoining production at the major Orocobre project and pre-production at the Ganfeng/Lithium Americas project. Drilling at Cauchari has demonstrated extensions of lithium brine bearing aquifers into Lake's properties from the latter, which is progressing rapidly to production next year.

The Kachi Lithium Brine Project has progressed its pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the maiden Kachi resource of

4.4 million tonnes lithium carbonate (LCE) within consolidated mining leases of 70,000 hectares over almost an entire salt lake. A pilot plant has been designed and is nearing construction for Kachi using the direct lithium extraction process of Lilac Solutions, which will produce a premium low impurity product at low cost as demonstrated in the Phase 1 Engineering Study.

Lake continues discussions with a number of parties regarding production development funding and partnership at its Kachi project, together with a feasibility study, likely to follow from the PFS.

The Catamarca Pegmatite Lithium Project, comprising 80,000 hectares is at an early exploration stage and comprises large pegmatite swarms over an area of past production within a 150km long belt.

While current market sentiment has been mixed, analysts are increasingly pointing towards a growing supply deficit by the early 2020s, requiring new projects such as Lake's to satisfy growing demand.

OPERATIONS

Cauchari and Olaroz Lithium Brine Projects - Jujuy Province, Argentina

Lake holds mining leases over ~45,000 hectares in two areas in Jujuy Province in NW Argentina, both 100% owned by Lake. Drilling access to commence drilling was granted some months ago at Lake's Cauchari Project.

Discovery of multiple lithium brines over a 288m interval (172m - 460+m depth) was announced in July at Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project. Results from 340 to 538 mg/L lithium with high flows were returned with best results at the base of hole of 496 mg/L lithium over 73m to a depth of 460m with low Mg/Li ratios of 2.7-3.0. Drilling is continuing and further results are awaited.

Brine zones confirm continuity from similar lithium brines in adjoining world-class major projects (500m away) progressing to production from next year at Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and at Orocobre/Advantage Lithium. These enhance the potential for future production on Lake's leases. Results from the nearest drillhole at the Orocobre (ASX:ORE)/Advantage Lithium (AAL.TSXV) joint venture show a 198m brine zone interval (6-204m depth) with 450 mg/L lithium.

The objectives of the drilling have been successfully achieved by demonstrating the extension of the adjoining resource into Lake's properties, and that Lake is drilling in the same basin. The adjoining resource was doubled in size in April to become the largest in the world. Ganfeng paid a further US$160 million in April to increase its

