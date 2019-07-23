Lake Resources NL : Quarterly Report and Appendix 5B Opens in a new Window

23 July 2019
QUARTERLY REPORT ENDING 30 JUNE 2019
|
LAKE RESOURCES NL
|
ASX:LKE
HIGHLIGHTS
-
Discovery of multiple lithium brines over a 288m interval at Cauchari Lithium Brine Project, with results from 340 - 548 mg/L lithium as hole continues with further results awaited.
-
Results are consistent with similar results from the adjoining large scale projects advancing towards production including Ganfeng/Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC).
-
Pilot plant nearing construction for the Kachi Project using direct lithium extraction process of Lilac Solutions, expected to produce a premium low impurity product at low cost as demonstrated in Phase 1 Engineering Study 2.
-
Pre-FeasibilityStudy (PFS) advancing at the Kachi Lithium Brine Project, with Top 10 global lithium brine resource with 1.0 million tonne Indicated lithium carbonate (LCE) JORC Resource and 3.4 million tonne Inferred resource 1.
-
First drilling planned for Olaroz following drilling at Cauchari, after more than 3 years permitting.
-
Investor support provided through the conversion of bonus options and a placement in June.
-
Lithium demand continues to rise amid growing prospects of near-term supply deficit, as analysts including Macquarie turn from bears to bulls.
|
LKE Qtr Rpt End June 2019
LAKE RESOURCES N.L.
QUARTERLY REPORT ENDING 30 JUNE 2019
Lake Resources NL is an exploration and development company with one of the largest lithium lease holdings in Argentina in the heart of the Lithium Triangle, with over 200,000 hectares comprising four prime lithium projects, namely three brine and one hard rock project.
The Cauchari and Olaroz Projects in Jujuy Province are being drilled for the first time, adjoining production at the major Orocobre project and pre-production at the Ganfeng/Lithium Americas project. Drilling at Cauchari has demonstrated extensions of lithium brine bearing aquifers into Lake's properties from the latter, which is progressing rapidly to production next year.
The Kachi Lithium Brine Project has progressed its pre-feasibility study (PFS) for the maiden Kachi resource of
4.4 million tonnes lithium carbonate (LCE) within consolidated mining leases of 70,000 hectares over almost an entire salt lake. A pilot plant has been designed and is nearing construction for Kachi using the direct lithium extraction process of Lilac Solutions, which will produce a premium low impurity product at low cost as demonstrated in the Phase 1 Engineering Study.
Lake continues discussions with a number of parties regarding production development funding and partnership at its Kachi project, together with a feasibility study, likely to follow from the PFS.
The Catamarca Pegmatite Lithium Project, comprising 80,000 hectares is at an early exploration stage and comprises large pegmatite swarms over an area of past production within a 150km long belt.
While current market sentiment has been mixed, analysts are increasingly pointing towards a growing supply deficit by the early 2020s, requiring new projects such as Lake's to satisfy growing demand.
OPERATIONS
Cauchari and Olaroz Lithium Brine Projects - Jujuy Province, Argentina
Lake holds mining leases over ~45,000 hectares in two areas in Jujuy Province in NW Argentina, both 100% owned by Lake. Drilling access to commence drilling was granted some months ago at Lake's Cauchari Project.
Discovery of multiple lithium brines over a 288m interval (172m - 460+m depth) was announced in July at Lake's Cauchari Lithium Brine Project. Results from 340 to 538 mg/L lithium with high flows were returned with best results at the base of hole of 496 mg/L lithium over 73m to a depth of 460m with low Mg/Li ratios of 2.7-3.0. Drilling is continuing and further results are awaited.
Brine zones confirm continuity from similar lithium brines in adjoining world-class major projects (500m away) progressing to production from next year at Ganfeng Lithium/Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) and at Orocobre/Advantage Lithium. These enhance the potential for future production on Lake's leases. Results from the nearest drillhole at the Orocobre (ASX:ORE)/Advantage Lithium (AAL.TSXV) joint venture show a 198m brine zone interval (6-204m depth) with 450 mg/L lithium.
The objectives of the drilling have been successfully achieved by demonstrating the extension of the adjoining resource into Lake's properties, and that Lake is drilling in the same basin. The adjoining resource was doubled in size in April to become the largest in the world. Ganfeng paid a further US$160 million in April to increase its
|
stake to 50% in the Cauchari project of Lithium Americas, after paying US$237 million last August to acquire a position of 34%. Planned production was increased from 25,000 tpa LCE to 40,000 tpa LCE scheduled for late next year.
Figure 1: LKE's drill operations at Cauchari in relation to Advantage Lithium/Orocobre & Ganfeng/Lithium Americas
leases. (Note: The marked boundaries are indicative only. Please refer to the detailed map).
Since Cauchari is immediately adjacent to a production project, and results have shown it to be an extension of that project, a decision was made to use the same strategy at Olaroz next with the same drill rig and a similar exploration model.
Drilling for the first time on Lake's leases at Olaroz will follow the current drilling at Cauchari, probably in early August. At Olaroz, which is north of Cauchari, Lake's leases extend over 30 kilometres east and north of the
|
adjoining Orocobre's Olaroz lithium production leases. Given the favourable results at Cauchari, there is an opportunity to repeat that success at Olaroz over a large area, which would provide a third advanced project at Olaroz, adding to Cauchari and the world-class Kachi project.
|
Figure 2: Section of drillhole at Cauchari with the 288m brine zone, results and geological comments on stratigraphy.
Kachi Lithium Brine Project - Catamarca Province, Argentina
Summary
Lake Resources' 100%-owned Kachi Lithium Brine Project in Catamarca province, NW Argentina, covers 37 mining leases (70,400 hectares), centred around a previously undrilled salt lake within a large lithium brine- bearing basin. Kachi is one of the few salt lakes in Argentina with substantial identified lithium brines fully controlled by a single owner. A further lease was added during the quarter to consolidate the area.
A Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) is well advanced for the Kachi Project, on track for delivery before calendar year- end. An international engineering firm, Hatch, is overseeing the PFS. This study is examining the project's technical and economic viability, including both conventional processing and direct extraction methods, project engineering design, product specifications, optimisation of recovery, and operating and capital costs.
The Kachi Project has a maiden JORC Mineral Resource estimate of 4.4 million tonnes of contained Lithium Carbonate Equivalent (LCE) as 1 Mt LCE Indicated resource, and 3.4 Mt of LCE as Inferred resource, with a resource depth of 400m at an average grade of 211 mg/L lithium and Mg/Li ratio of 4.7. This is within the top 10 lithium brine projects globally and of a similar size to major lithium brine producers in Argentina and Chile, based on recent third party comparisons. Brine-bearing sediments remain open at depth and laterally, with the opportunity for resource expansion through additional deeper drilling and extending the exploration footprint.
A pilot plant has been designed and is nearing construction for Kachi, using a direct extraction process with technology partner Lilac Solutions, due to the successful Phase 1 Engineering Study completed in December 2018 which showed high quality, low impurity lithium carbonate with potential for lithium production costs to be US$2600/tonne (+/-30%), in the lowest quartile of the cash cost curve.
High lithium recoveries of 85-90% were confirmed from multiple brine samples, with lithium concentrations of 25,000 mg/L to 60,000 mg/L produced from ~300 mg/L lithium brine. An on-site pilot plant would be a precursor to full-scale commercial project offering rapid, low-cost production with low environmental impact.
Lake is currently in discussions with a number of parties regarding production development funding and partnership at its Kachi project and to assist financing the feasibility study that is likely to follow from the PFS.
The Kachi Project covers the lowest point (~3000 m altitude) of a large drainage area of over 6,800 square kilometres, sourcing lithium from acid volcanics of Cerro Galan, which is interpreted to also provide the lithium for at the Salar de Hombre Muerto. This large drainage covers the areas immediately south of Livent's Hombre Muerto Lithium brine operation (NYSE:LTHM) which is Argentina's longest operating lithium brine project and Galaxy Resources (GXY.ASX) Limited's Sal de Vida lithium brine project. It is also close to Albemarle Corp's Antofalla lithium potash brine development project.
The Company has completed 15 rotary and diamond drill holes (3150m) to depths up to 403m into the Kachi lithium brine-bearing sediments. Consistent results have been delivered, with highest grades to date from the most recent drill-hole K08R14 averaging 326 mg/L lithium with low impurities and low average Mg/Li ratio of 3.7 (3.4 - 4.8).
|
