Lake Resources NL : Reinstatement To Official Quotation Opens in a new Window

Market Announcement
9 April 2019
Lake Resource N.L. (ASX: LKE) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Lake Resource N.L. ('LKE') will be lifted, following the release by LKE of an announcement regarding a capital raising and LKE's amendment of a previous announcement.
