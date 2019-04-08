Log in
Lake Resources NL : Reinstatement To Official Quotation Opens in a new Window

04/08/2019 | 08:43pm EDT

Market Announcement

9 April 2019

Lake Resource N.L. (ASX: LKE) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Lake Resource N.L. ('LKE') will be lifted, following the release by LKE of an announcement regarding a capital raising and LKE's amendment of a previous announcement.

Issued by

Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

9 April 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 09 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 April 2019 00:42:02 UTC
