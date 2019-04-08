Lake Resources NL : Reinstatement To Official Quotation Opens in a new Window

Market Announcement

9 April 2019

Lake Resource N.L. (ASX: LKE) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation



The suspension of trading in the securities of Lake Resource N.L. ('LKE') will be lifted, following the release by LKE of an announcement regarding a capital raising and LKE's amendment of a previous announcement.



Alex Sutton

Compliance Adviser, Geology, Listings Compliance (Sydney)