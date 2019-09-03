Lake Resources NL : Reinstatement to Official Quotation Opens in a new Window

Market Announcement

4 September 2019

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Lake Resources N.L. ('LKE') will be lifted immediately, following the release by LKE of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.

Issued by

Lauren Osbich

Compliance Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)