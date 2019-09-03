Lake Resources NL : Reinstatement to Official Quotation Opens in a new Window

Market Announcement
4 September 2019
Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation
Description
The suspension of trading in the securities of Lake Resources N.L. ('LKE') will be lifted immediately, following the release by LKE of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.
