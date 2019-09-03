Lake Resources NL : Reinstatement to Official Quotation Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : Reinstatement to Official Quotation

0
09/03/2019 | 09:12pm EDT

Market Announcement

4 September 2019

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX: LKE) - Reinstatement to Official Quotation

Description

The suspension of trading in the securities of Lake Resources N.L. ('LKE') will be lifted immediately, following the release by LKE of an announcement regarding a material capital raising.

Issued by

Lauren Osbich

Compliance Adviser, Listings Compliance (Sydney)

4 September 2019

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 04 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 September 2019 01:11:01 UTC
