Lake Resources NL : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

27 February 2019
LAKE REOURCES NL - RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING
Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's General Meeting held on 27 February 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.
We advise that:
(a) A summary of valid and eligible proxies received for the above meeting was as follows:
|
No.
|
Resolution
|
For
|
Open
|
Against
|
Abstain
|
1
|
Ratification of Prior Issue of Securities
|
31,800,981
|
7,308,965
|
943,385
|
10,000
|
2
|
Ratification of Prior Issue of Convertible Notes
|
31,861,546
|
7,308,965
|
882,820
|
10,000
|
3
|
Approval of the Issue of Options
|
31,041,548
|
7,308,965
|
1,697,820
|
14,998
(b) The following ordinary resolutions were passed on a show of hands:
Resolution 1: Ratification of Prior Issue of Securities
Resolution 2: Ratification of Prior Issue of Convertible Notes
Resolution 3: Approval of the issue of Options
Yours sincerely,
Andrew Bursill Company Secretary Lake Resources NL
