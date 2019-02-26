Lake Resources NL : Results of Meeting Opens in a new Window

Log in
Lake Resources NL : Results of Meeting

02/26/2019 | 08:08pm EST

27 February 2019

ASX Market Announcements Level 6, Exchange Centre 20 Bridge Street

Sydney NSW 2000

LAKE REOURCES NL - RESULTS OF EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Lake Resources N.L. (ASX:LKE) is pleased to announce the results of the Company's General Meeting held on 27 February 2019 in accordance with ASX Listing Rule 3.13.2 and Section 251AA(2) of the Corporations Act.

We advise that:

(a) A summary of valid and eligible proxies received for the above meeting was as follows:

No.

Resolution

For

Open

Against

Abstain

1

Ratification of Prior Issue of Securities

31,800,981

7,308,965

943,385

10,000

2

Ratification of Prior Issue of Convertible Notes

31,861,546

7,308,965

882,820

10,000

3

Approval of the Issue of Options

31,041,548

7,308,965

1,697,820

14,998

(b) The following ordinary resolutions were passed on a show of hands:

Resolution 1: Ratification of Prior Issue of Securities

Resolution 2: Ratification of Prior Issue of Convertible Notes

Resolution 3: Approval of the issue of Options

Yours sincerely,

Andrew Bursill Company Secretary Lake Resources NL

Lake Resources NL ACN 079 471 980

Level 5, 126 Phillip St, Sydney NSW 2000 Telephone 02 9299 9690 Facsimile 02 9251 7455www.lakeresources.com.au

Disclaimer

Lake Resources NL published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 01:07:08 UTC
